The Brief: Golden Porta Potties and Boozy ‘Sailgates’

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover boozy “sailgates,” Golden Porta Potties and a “Bridgerton” bust.

FYRE FEST MEETS WONKA? THIS ‘BRIDGERTON’ EVENT WAS A SPECTACULAR FAILURE

Come to the ball, they said. It’ll be glamorous, they said. Let’s just say the only fancy thing about the “Bridgerton”-themed ball in Detroit was the majority of superfans who arrived dressed to the nines in their “Regency era” finest.

The Sept. 22 event, which was unaffiliated with Netflix, and all of its sad details, were broadcast across social media as attendees deemed the experience not only a disappointment, but a “scam” that had tickets starting at $150. The ball drew immediate comparison with the Fyre Festival disaster and a certain it-got-so-bad-they-called-the-police Willy Wonka-themed event in Scotland.

Attendees never had their tickets scanned, reported raw food (which ran out after an hour), in many cases had to sit on the floor, and were provided entertainment by… wait for it… a pole dancer. Queen Charlotte would have had their heads.

The organization that hosted the event, Uncle N Me LLC, released a statement to local ABC new affiliate WXYZ-TV apologizing for the “organizational challenges.” A word to the wise: When you hear the words “sophistication, grace and historical charm” and “Detroit” in the same sentence, take a beat before pulling out your wallet.

TREASURE ABOUNDS AT CAPTAIN MORGAN’S ‘SAILGATE’

If you’re going sailing, you might as well get some booty. The treasure kind, that is. Yep, this month, Captain Morgan, the Official Spiced Rum of the NFL, revived its season-long “Follow the Captain” scavenger hunt for a second year. The campaign invites fans to find brand icons and QR codes hidden at bars, liquor stores, stadiums and on social to earn prizes.

To get the party started, Captain Morgan teamed up with NFL star Victor Cruz and hosted a “sailgate” aboard a ship in NYC’s Hudson River on Sept. 26. Attendees enjoyed craft cocktails, waterside views, onboard challenges that unlocked more surprises and a performance by rap star Aminé.

Image: Courtesy of Captain Morgan

‘Q4 IS CALLING’ AND SPOTIFY IS ANSWERING WITH PAYPHONE TAKEOVERS

Fall has just begun, but Spotify Advertising is already jingling all the way. With its users beginning to stream festive-themed music as early as September, the brand welcomed festive season last week with a three-day takeover of London’s iconic red payphone booths. The “Q4 is Calling” booths were painted in Spotify’s signature green, wrapped in garland and twinkling lights and topped with faux snow. Inside, participants who interacted with the phone were greeted by the voice of X, Spotify’s AI-powered dj, who shared audience insights, best practices and a sweet surprise courtesy of Tony’s Chocolonely.

Photos: Courtesy of Spotify Advertising

GOLDEN PORTA POTTIES AWAIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS

We can’t explain it, but potty brands are having a moment and the latest iteration comes from Goodwipes and its new luxury toilet trailer, which parked at health and wellness event Runningman earlier this month, and will be making its way to select NCAA Football tailgates with a branded “porta-palace.”

The strategy is quite relatable: Sports and tailgating are fun, but the bathroom situation at such events is most certainly not. So to change the way fans “go” and reinforce its mission to make cleanliness more accessible, Goodwipes is bringing its Golden Porta Potty experience to consumers around the U.S. Each stall is sparkling clean, fully stocked with Goodwipes, adorned in gold inside and out, and brimming with playful messaging, like “Let’s Get This Potty Started.”

Up next, Goodwipes will hit the University of Georgia vs. Auburn University tailgate on Oct. 5 at the Tau Epsilon Phi… fraternity house. We honor the brand’s bravery.

COMCAST PLANTS ART INSTALLATIONS AROUND CHI-TOWN

Art probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Comcast Business. But the brand stood up a series of “mobile made smARTer” installations in Chicago this month to underscore the role of connectivity and mobile technologies in today’s business landscape while celebrating the city’s arts scene.

The brand enlisted four Chicago-based artists to craft 9-foot-tall, mobile-phone-shaped statues in their own creative styles, then installed them in high-traffic areas including Lincoln Park, Pilsen, The Loop and Hyde Park. The artworks will be in place through Oct. 10 and serve as Comcast’s “dedication to both technological innovation and community engagement.”

The campaign additionally includes a sweepstakes that is open to businesses within Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region. Five winners will share in $10,000 in prizes, including one $5,000 award and five $1,000 awards. Now that’s community engagement. (Agency: Team One)

TAMPA BAY ETCHES ITS LOVE FOR SEASON TICKETHOLDERS IN ICE

The Tampa Bay Lightning franchise is proving it doesn’t take its fans, particularly “Bolt for Life” season ticketholders, for granted. On Sept. 24, the team unveiled a fan initiative that saw more than 6,000 Bolt for Life members’ and partners’ names frozen into center-ice at Amalie Arena.

In August, a special version of the team’s lightning bolt (also the new Bolt for Life logo) featuring the fans’ names was installed over a two-day period. It’ll remain in place throughout the 2024-2025 NHL season. The tribute comes as the Lightning rebrands its loyalty programs, and was designed to show Bolt for Life members that they’re “the center of everything the organization does.” At least for a season.

Photo: Courtesy of Tampa Bay Lightning

