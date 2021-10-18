How 12 Brands Engaged Festivalgoers at the 2021 Governors Ball – Event Marketer

How 12 Brands Engaged Festivalgoers at the 2021 Governors Ball

Posted on October 18, 2021 by Kaylee Hultgren

The New York City-based Governors Ball festival, which took place Sept. 24-26, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this summer with brand new digs at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, and more than a dozen brand activations to engage some 150,000 attendees. The festival featured four stages and more than 70 musical acts, art installations, NYC-themed photo ops and a new 360-degree stage design that minimized sound bleed. Sponsors included experiential newcomers like cryptocurrency platform Coinbase as well as festival-circuit favorites including Tito’s and Bacardi. Take a photo tour of what’s new and different this year at New York’s homegrown festival.

Gov Ball 2021_1_Overview
Gov Ball 2021_2_lady liberty
Gov Ball 2021_3_Aperol
Gov Ball 2021_4_Aperol
Gov Ball 2021_5_Babe Wine
Gov Ball 2021_6_Babe Wine
Gov Ball 2021_7_Bacardi
Gov Ball 2021_8_Bacardi
Gov Ball 2021_9_Bacardi
Gov Ball 2021_10_Bud Light
Gov Ball 2021_11_Coinbase
Gov Ball 2021_12_Coinbase
Gov Ball 2021_13_Grubhub
Gov Ball 2021_14_Honda
Gov Ball 2021_15_JuneShine
Gov Ball 2021_16_OGX
Gov Ball 2021_17_Red Bull
Gov Ball 2021_18_Titos
Gov Ball 2021_20_Verizon

Featured photo credit: Bacardi

