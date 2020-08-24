The 2020 It List: Recognizing the Top 100 Event Agencies

Our Annual Showcase of the Industry’s Best Partners

Leave it to a pandemic to give the unicorn qualities so many experiential marketing partners possess some extra sparkle.

The kinds of skills that enable an agency to pivot a client’s mega-conference to virtual in a matter of weeks. Assist a city on the construction of a field hospital in record time. And fast-track prototypes to ensure the future of face-to-face is safe and impactful.

The stakes are high in historic times. It seems timely, then, that we mark the mid-year with the world’s only It List, our annual ranking of the best agencies in experiential. For 18 years, the It List has recognized and reflected the changing needs of the brands and marketers who depend on this list each year for partner selection—and this year is no different.

Across the hundreds of applications that rolled in this year, many event agencies revealed the additions of multi-faceted capabilities to their offerings spanning digital, broadcasting (hello, pivot), content creation, p.r. and interactive technology. It’s the sort of one-stop-shop approach that will lead to stronger, more integrated experiential campaigns—one that will place events squarely at the center of the marketing ecosystem.

Our selection process, as always, zeroed in on differentiated offerings, future plans, creative work and, most importantly, results. Out of this process, we are pleased to welcome both first-timers to the list as well as diverse- and woman-owned shops. (We all want to see this group grow, and EM is committed to nurturing it.)

It’s going to take creativity, hard work and, most importantly, partnerships to lay the groundwork for the industry’s 2021 comeback. And we know 100 companies who are up for the challenge.

Congratulations to the 2020 It List… let’s see what you can do.

