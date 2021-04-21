At The Resy Drive-Thru Miami, Foodies Experience the Perks of Being an Amex Cardmember

Building on the success of its 10-course drive-thru dining activation in Los Angeles, hospitality technology platform Resy, in partnership with American Express Gold Card, recently debuted the second iteration of the culinary program in Miami—this time with an eye toward highlighting the value the Gold Card provides to avid foodies. Focusing less on the novelty of a drive-thru dining experience and more on the perks of being a cardmember, Resy and Amex incorporated upgraded experiences at every turn.

During the event, held March 18-19 at 1 Herald Plaza, every course, prepared in a nearby tent by a chef representing a top Miami restaurant, was delivered to consumers’ vehicles and accompanied by an audio explanation and music tracks curated by the establishment. The event’s design theme was inspired by Art Basel, a pop art aesthetic and the vibrant colors of the Wynwood Art District’s wall art.

The experience was designed to showcase how Gold Card members can earn four times the membership reward points when making purchases at restaurants, including takeout and delivery. The upgraded experience included early access to purchase tickets 48 hours ahead of the general public, exclusive access to coveted “golden hour” time slots from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a Gold Card car line with extra courses and a dedicated server for each vehicle.

“We created a dedicated Gold customer experience that was integrated into the event at every point to delight and deliver an amazing experience to our customers and then amplify that so people more broadly are aware of the great value of the card,” says Rebecca James, vp-Green and Gold Card Product Management at American Express.

Cardmembers also drove through a multisensory tunnel from Miami’s artisan donut shop, The Salty Donut, complete with aromas and a limited-edition, gold-glazed donut at the end. A swag bag, including a guidebook featuring the chefs’ dishes and recipes, was gifted to attendees at the end of the experience.

“We’ve been focused on evolving and enhancing the product over the last couple of years based on what our customers care about most,” says James. “It’s the gold standard in dining-focused cards. It’s the card for foodies and for people who spend a lot of their expenses on food, whether that’s eating in or eating out again—whenever that happens.”

Similar to the Los Angeles event, implementing COVID safety at The Resy Drive-Thru Miami was paramount. Guests remained in their cars, servers wore masks, dishes were served on trays to customers through their car windows and sanitation stations peppered the footprint. This event also included a charitable component: Miami’s beneficiary was Feeding South Florida. Looking ahead, American Express intends to build out the program further this year and continue to innovate as the new normal of dining experiences evolve around COVID. Agency: Shiraz Creative.