The Golden Age of Influence: Eight ‘Granfluencers’ Shaking up Consumers’ Social Media Feeds

Much of modern civilization has been programmed to believe that after a certain point, one’s value to society decreases as their age increases. But a powerful new subset of social influencers is calling for a paradigm shift. Welcome to the world of “granfluencers,” a collection of senior social media stars that have absolutely no time for your ageist attitude. They’re living the “age is just a number” mantra authentically, and capturing the hearts and minds of social media users of all ages—and the attention of more than a few brands—in the process.

So how did the 60-plus crew infiltrate a marketing medium that has by all accounts been dominated by Gen Z and millennials since its inception? The fact that most granfluencers are comfortable in their own skin and unapologetic about expressing themselves doesn’t hurt. But the nostalgia this group evokes, particularly among millennials, is the driving force. Consider the “grandmillennial” home décor trend that has cropped up in recent years, which encompasses millennial-age consumers that, according to House Beautiful, “have an affinity for design trends considered by mainstream culture to be ‘stuffy’ or ‘outdated,’” like wallpaper, ruffles and wicker. In other words, Gen Y is trying to put grandma’s living room style back on the map.

The appeal of granfluencers is similar. The warmth, comfort and wholesome content they provide has created a “they’re just like my grandparents” phenomenon that social media users across platforms can’t seem to get enough of. Naturally, brands have taken note—and senior tastemakers are making bank with sponsored posts while living their best lives. So to inform your influencer marketing strategy, we broke down a roster of eight A-list granfluencers with broad appeal that represent a variety of lifestyle pillars. Now, put down your needlework. It’s time to meet the #mywrinklesaremystripes gang.

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Fitness Junkie

NAME: Erika Rischko

HANDLE: @erikarischko

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: 57k

TIKTOK FOLLOWERS: 367k

AGE: 82

KNOWN FOR: This German health nut is famous for crushing solo TikTok fitness challenges, and teaming up with her hubby on dance contests. She got in shape later in life, and her journey towards a healthier lifestyle has inspired users around the world.

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Gay Pride

NAMES: Robert Reeves, Mick Peterson, Bill Lyons and Jessay Martin

HANDLES: @theoldgays (Instagram); @oldgays (TikTok)

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: 334k

TIKTOK FOLLOWERS: 6m

AGES: Mid-60s to Late-70s

KNOWN FOR: Based in Cathedral City, CA, these guys went viral for their promo videos on gay dating app Grindr, and subsequently stole the hearts of thousands with their humor, wit and candid, inspirational stories about coming out.

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Silver Fox

NAME: Irvin Randle

HANDLE: @irvinrandle

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: 583k

TIKTOK FOLLOWERS: 175k

AGE: 60

KNOWN FOR: This dapper teacher-turned-style-icon has earned himself the nickname #MrStealYourGrandma. When Randle isn’t charming the ladies, he’s at events with his male granfluencer crew, the Silver Fox Squad (@silverfoxsquad), which aims to inspire others through the “power of style and creative fashion minds.”

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Power Couple

NAMES: Pauline and Geoffrey Walker

HANDLE: @geoffreywalk

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: 328k

AGES: 88 and 91

KNOWN FOR: This charming British couple’s marriage has endured more than 70 years and the duo showcase their endearing day-to-day life on social for all to admire, from afternoon walks to baking lemon meringue pie.

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Gamer

NAME: Shirley Curry

HANDLE: @ShirleyScurry

YOUTUBE FOLLOWERS: 985k

AGE: 85

KNOWN FOR: This gamer grandma’s children taught her how to play video games in the ’90s and she’s been slaying ever since. She’s renowned for her skills in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, an open-world action role-playing game, which she typically signs off of with a warm, “bye-bye, grandkids.”

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Culinary Queen

NAME: Barbara Costello

HANDLE: @brunchwithbabs

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: 576k

TIKTOK FOLLOWERS: 1.6m

AGE: 73

KNOWN FOR: This quintessential New England grandma who went viral on TikTok now shares personal recipes for a host of comfort foods with her legions of followers, while her wisdom also stretches to home cleaning hacks and travel tips.

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Fashionista

NAME: Iris Apfel

HANDLE: @iris.apfel (Instagram); @irispafel (TikTok)

INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: 2.1m

TIKTOK FOLLOWERS: 25k

AGE: 100

KNOWN FOR: A former interior designer and current fashion icon, Apfel’s vivacious personality is matched only by her vibrant sense of style, which always includes her signature thick-framed eyeglasses. With branded collections at retailers like H&M, Apfel at 100 shows no signs of slowing down.

GRANFLUENCER TYPE: The Plant Whisperer

NAME: Lagetta Wayne

HANDLE: @msgrandmasgarden

TIKTOK FOLLOWERS: 138k

AGE: 78

KNOWN FOR: This sweet grandma next door begins every video with “Welcome to grandma’s garden—come on in!”

You’ll find her toiling in the soil, tending to a wide assortment of vegetables and sharing plant-based recipes.

MAKING IT RAIN

Earlier this year, Money.co.uk, a financial services comparison platform, commissioned data to determine the earning potential of the world’s biggest granfluencers on TikTok and Instagram. According to the compiled research, the granfluencer who is raking in the most cash on Instagram is 100-year-old bombshell Iris Apfel, who boasts 2.1 million followers, and earns an estimated $103,243 from sponsored posts each year. Meanwhile, U.K.-based proud grandpa Joe Allington (@grandadjoe1933), whose following runs five million strong, reigns TikTok with an estimated $181,438 earned annually from sponsored posts.