GoGo squeeZ Partners with Crayola on a Colorful Back-to-School Campaign

Back-to-school involves pencils, papers and books, as well as shopping for lunch and snack items amid the vast packable pouch category. To help its fruit, veggie and yogurt blends make the cut—or, cart, that is—GoGo squeeZ this year partnered with Crayola on special-edition, drawable packaging and then activated the concept at scale with a GoGo squeeZ x Crayola interactive mural installation that popped up on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, CA, Aug. 14-15.

The colorless packaging, designed by Steffi Lynn Tsai, an illustrator, muralist and hand letterer based in Austin, TX, offers a blank canvas for kids to draw right on the box. Tsai also designed the black and white mural for the activation that appeared on a giant GoGo squeeZ green lunchbox structure on the street, complete with extra-large Crayola crayons leaning against it and wooden produce cases filled with crayon and GoGo squeeZ boxes for the taking. Families were invited to grab a pack of crayons and fill in parts of the mural together as Tsai guided attendees in draw-alongs and step-by-step lessons.

“For the back-to-school season, we typically look for different partners that can help anchor the programming that we do. And we love integrating a partner onto the pack,” says Alex Schned, director-brand experience at GoGo squeeZ at Materne North America. “The goal there was to create this larger-than-life manifestation of that pack to help promote the partnership and invite fans to interact with and showcase their creativity in a public forum.”

Schned noted that some families stayed for 20 minutes or more to work on their sections of the mural. In addition to the packaging and activation, the campaign includes a “squeeZ the Color” sweepstakes with the winner scoring a $10K makeover for their classroom.

“Creativity is a key brand value for GoGo squeeZ, and with so many kids stuck inside throughout this last year, it was really rewarding for us to give them an opportunity to get outside and have this type of positive, creative and colorful experience,” he says. Agency: CSM.

