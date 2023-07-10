An ‘Enchanted Garden’ and Halo Efforts Help Reddit Score Big at Germany’s OMR Festival B-to-B Events Posted on July 10, 2023 by Kait Shea “There were no velvet ropes or ‘do you have an appointment?’… It stood out because it intentionally didn’t look like a b-to-b experience. It was a clear delineation from what… LOGIN Please contact [email protected] if you are unable to login. Forgot Password? Tags:booth design, booth engagements, installation, QR code, Reddit, OMR Festival Related Articles Betting on the Metaverse and Short-form Video, Meta Shares its Vision for the Future at Cannes Social Media Top Tip: Facebook Apps Looking for Event Food Inspiration? Trends Top Chefs Are Talking About HP, Intel Awaken the Force of ‘Star Wars’ at CES 2016