Hot Property: Brand Experiences at Scope for Miami Art Week

Art Basel at the Miami Beach Convention Center is one of the more nationally recognized fairs that attracts sponsors during Miami Art Week, but Scope Art Show, which celebrated its 20th anniversary during the events this past November and December, has become a breeding ground for experimental brand installations on the beach.

Scope, also known as Scope International Contemporary Art Show, is a hot beach pavilion-style property and platform for contemporary art, new artists and emerging mediums that for 2021 featured brand experiences by the likes of Porsche, XO Jets, Grey Goose, Abra, High West Whiskey, Pioneer DJ, Loews, KOE, Poland Spring, Origin and Clean Co.

Miami Art Week 2021, which returned to in-person after a two-year hiatus, attracted more than 100,000 attendees overall. Here, we take you inside Scope Exhibition Hall, which played host to large-scale works and yoga sessions, panel discussions and musical performances.

Location: South Beach Lounge

Sponsor: Relax With Origin

Origin premium water brand (BlueTriton Brands and formerly Nestlé Waters North America) revealed a serene South Beach Lounge mimicking a natural oasis that invited consumers to relax and hydrate with spring water samples at the brand’s premium bar. Attendees could also connect with a professional artist to create a custom sketch reflecting their personal Origin story to take home.

“To celebrate the launch of Blue Triton’s new premium water brand Origin, we knew we wanted to introduce the brand in an elevated manner that was indicative of Origin’s DNA and positioning,” says KC Blinn, vp-marketing at Blue Triton. “What better time than Art Basel and what better forum than Scope International Contemporary Art Show in Miami Beach, where the art is a highly curated mix from around the world.” (Agency: Revolution Marketing)

Location: Entrance

Art Installation: Entes

Sponsor: Splash Blast

Splash Blast flavored water brand activated front and center at Scope with an entrance installation designed by acclaimed street artist Joan Jiménez (known as Entes). The foam sculpture illuminated the pavilion with a colorful portrait of Peru (home for Jiménez).

Location: VIP Lounge

Art Installation: Derek Gores

Sponsor: Porsche

Following the brand’s inaugural partnership in 2020 around a 1990 964 Carrera 4 911, Aimé Leon Dore and Porsche, the official automobile of Scope, collaborated on a fully restored 1978 Porsche 911SC on display. The Aimé Leon Dore/Porsche 911SC was showcased in a VIP Lounge as part of an exhibit featuring artist Derek Gores who recycles magazines, maps, data and more in his collage pieces.

Location: North Beach Lounge

Sponsor: Whiskey With High West

The North Beach Lounge transformed into a Wild West saloon courtesy of High West Whiskey, the official whiskey of Scope Art Show. The High West Whiskey Train Tour led attendees in the North Side Lounge into an American West-themed bar that resembled an old-fashioned train caboose. (Agency: BeCore)

Location: North Beach Lounge

Art Installation: Mister E

Sponsor: Abra

Abra, the official Crypto sponsor, connected art enthusiasts with contemporary artist Mister E, know globally for his iconic colorful interpretation of the U.S. $100 bill. The artist made an appearance on-site with an immersive installation, titled “100,” combined the physical and digital worlds by allowing consumers to physically walk into an NFT.

Photo credit: Alfred Garcia (Origin); SCOPE (Splash Blast, Porsche, High West Whiskey, Abra)