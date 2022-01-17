How Nine Brands Painted the Town Red at Art Basel Miami Beach

On the tails of successful shows in Switzerland and China in 2021, international art fair property Art Basel wrapped the year with a bang at its Miami Beach edition, Dec. 2-4, marking the triumphant return of the star-studded, ostentatious event, which was canceled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Some 60,000 people swept through the Miami Beach Convention Center and neighboring areas during the event’s VIP and public days (not to mention those who participated in the show’s virtual components)—and the brands weren’t far to follow. From official Art Basel Miami Beach partners to unaffiliated brands capitalizing on a captive crowd, a range of companies descended on Florida to connect with attendees face-to-face. We recap nine experiential marketing works of art delivered across the annual affair.

From the Art Basel Archives:

LA PRAIRIE

Skincare brand La Prairie has activated at every edition of Art Basel since 2017, each time collaborating with an artist to create original work. The brand was at it again in December for Art Basel Miami Beach, partnering with Taiwanese artist and dancer Wen-Chi Su for its first-ever La Prairie Beach Club experience on the Miami shore. The chic pop-up club was designed to immerse the public in the brand, its ethos and its Swiss identity, and to spotlight its chief sources of inspiration: nature, light and water. To that end, Su presented a live performance celebrating the “dance of light and water” at sunrise and sunset over two days, with a digital art installation playing in between. In addition to Su’s performance, attendees could sip bubbly, check out a mirrored art installation and sign up for beachside skincare “ceremonies” in private cabanas.

MOONPAY

Cryptocurrency payments provider MoonPay kicked off a partnership with lifestyle and esports platform FaZe Clan at Art Basel Miami Beach with an invite-only event dubbed FaZe Forever powered by MoonPay. In collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of 10,000 NFTs developed by Yuga Labs, MoonPay launched an interactive scavenger hunt that celebrated the rise of digital art. The Miami-area hunt challenged participants to solve six puzzles, brought to life by scanning QR codes found on a variety of art displays, from murals to posters to vinyl, and even on boats. The skill-based puzzles, all aptly themed around space and apes, got more difficult as the hunt progressed, with tasks ranging from finding crypto abbreviations hidden in words and phrases, to solving equations to help plot a course to the moon. The first person to complete all six puzzles won a coveted Bored Ape NFT valued at $200,000. Those who couldn’t make it to Miami could participate by heading to MoonPay’s dedicated Bored Ape Yacht Club microsite where they got a chance to solve the digital puzzles. (Fun fact: Marriott Bonvoy was also on-site at the show debuting its first-ever collection of NFTs, which were awarded to three attendees.)

Art Basel, the FaZe way Shout out to @moonpay for helping us put on an unforgettable night in Miami pic.twitter.com/f0RMkXZdom — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) December 6, 2021

CITI

Citi wasn’t an official Art Basel partner, but was an official sponsor of Miami Art Week, which coincides with the art show and attracts hordes of art enthusiasts. The brand teamed up with Chicago-based artist Kayla Mahaffey, whose installation for Miami’s Wynwood Walls, an outdoor graffiti museum, served as inspiration for the redesign of 800 Citi Bikes and 60 Citi Bike kiosks across the city. Mahaffey drew inspiration from her experience growing up in the South Side of Chicago to create colorful works of art that told the story of her inner thoughts and unspoken personal battles.

Photo credit: Alexander Tamargo

BMW

Long-time sponsor BMW returned as the official automotive partner of Art Basel Miami Beach, where it debuted its all-new concept vehicle, the hybrid-electric Concept XM. The design-forward luxury model was unveiled at a special event that featured a performance by hip-hop artist NAS and the unveiling of artist Kennedy Yanko’s “Intrinsic Sage,” an alluring sculpture inspired by the vehicle. The installation and concept car were then placed on display at the Miami Convention Center for the duration of the event. In addition to this most recent artist collaboration, Art Basel and BMW founded the BMW Art Journey in 2015 to support emerging- to mid-career artists.

Photo credit: BMW

CHEETOS

At an event where you can buy a $1,000 cup of coffee, Cheetos doesn’t quite seem like a natural fit. But the beloved snack brand indeed showed up to the prestigious event with its “Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” exhibition. In partnership with LL Cool J-founded lifestyle brand Rock the Bells, Cheetos enlisted street artist Lefty Out There to create hip-hop inspired artworks using, shall we say, a unique technique… he created the eight-piece collection using only “Cheetle,” the orange dust Cheetos leave on consumers’ fingers. Lefty Out There’s work was revealed at Cheetos’ one-day event, which took place on a four-story mega-yacht docked in downtown Miami that was decked out with brand-inspired design elements. The public was invited to check out the exhibition and listen to dj sets during the afternoon. Afterwards, the boat set sail for a large, invite-only party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chester Cheetah (@cheetos)

AMERICAN EXPRESS

Amex activated its Platinum Studio platform on the shores of The Miami Beach EDITION hotel, where it hosted a range of invite-only and Platinum Card member-only experiences across the art, dining, wellness and entertainment spaces. Among highlights: a dining experience by Cote that included the unveiling of the new Art x Platinum Design cards with artists Julie Mehretu and Kehinde Wiley in attendance; Equinox signature classes including Yoga, Sound Bath and Immersive Pilates; a pop-up gallery featuring works by Artsy Trove Artists and Surface Area; dj sets by Hannah Bronfman; a bespoke Carbone restaurant pop-up; and, as a finale, a live American Express Unstaged performance by Lizzo, which fans at home could access via a ticketed livestream of the performance. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide.)

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

LG

LG Electronics’ premium tech brand, LG Signature, served as a lead sponsor of The Gateway, an exclusive NFT exhibition at Art Basel presented by nft now and Christie’s. The brand helped power the transformation of a 23,000-square-foot bank building into a tech-forward gallery where attendees explored curated collection items from top NFT creators, which were showcased in 4K on an array of LG OLED displays. LG also provided a lounge that helped bring its luxury products to life, like the world’s first rollable TV and the LG Signature Wine Cellar. The lounge also included twin OLED R rollable TVs that looped designs by NFT artists whose work was not on display in the main exhibition.

Photo credit: LG Signature

PERRIER

Perrier, the official sparkling water of Art Basel Miami Beach, could be found at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden with its Vivarium activation and “Spark Your Day” messaging. The lush, greenhouse-inspired installation designed by local artist Laura de la Vega offered attendees a chance to enjoy an herbal mixology experience that paired the brand’s caffeinated sparkling water product, Perrier Energize, with a range of unique garnishes and ingredients, and included both alcohol-infused and non-alcoholic options. There were also official Energize Hour by Perrier experiences each day of the event offering drinks, pulsing lights, music and tote bags designed by a local artist stocked with Perrier Energize and energy-boosting tips. To boot, the brand unleashed flash mobs across Miami Beach featuring break dancers in Perrier Energize-branded attire who delivered samples to passersby, some even delivering the cans on roller skates. (Agency: Agency LU)



CHANEL

Chanel’s iconic No. 5 fragrance marked its centennial in 2021 and the luxury brand celebrated in style with a series of events and a Miami store opening around Art Basel. Chanel first took to the night sky, delivering an illuminated drone show that told a visual story depicting the perfume’s legacy. Next, the brand hosted a grand opening event for its newest Peter Marino-designed store, located in Miami’s Design District. But the main event was a swanky dinner party and performance by Rosalía celebrating Chanel’s Art Basel commission, “Five Echoes,” a multisensory sculpture installation created by artist and stage designer Es Devlin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Featured photo credit: Art Basel