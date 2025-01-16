It’s a brand-new year, and singles are taking the time to reflect, reset and restart their dating journeys with open hearts. The first Sunday in January is annually recognized as Dating Sunday, the busiest day for dating apps, and Tinder revealed the internal data to back this up: Swipe activity is nearly 20-percent higher than the rest of the year, and the number of likes on the app was 15-percent higher than the rest of the year.

Likewise, Hinge coined Dating Hour—when users are most active and messages are most likely to get noticed and responded to—sharing the times the most messages, likes and Voice Notes were sent in nine countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany and Sweden, among others (generally after 9 p.m.).

Even with this surge of activity, dating from a phone screen can be isolating. In 2024, Hinge and dcdx research firm found that Gen Zers are longing for IRL connections, with 82 percent reporting feeling lonely. So, in conjunction with Global Loneliness Awareness Week in June, Hinge launched the One More Hour program to foster in-person connections among “a generation that still feels the impact of coming of age during the pandemic.” The brand awarded $1 million to social groups in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York to combat loneliness for young adults.

In the same spirit of togetherness, dating apps are going the in-person route to bring online connections to mix-and-mingle events in an offline, lively space. They are getting creative by putting fresh spins on traditional dating practices and incorporating buzzy trends into itineraries that encourage singles to get out of their comfort zones. As cuffing season remains in full swing, take inspiration from experiences that swept attendees off their feet—no breadcrumbing or ghosting here.

Blind Dates with a Twist

Thursday, the “IRL dating app” that hosts exclusive singles-only events in cities around the world, recently partnered with Rennie, a U.K. heartburn and indigestion tablet brand, on a blind date experience, The Rennie Reconnect. Thursday will select 20 users to pair up for a dinner in Farringdon, London, but there’s a catch. Modeled after the “First Dates” British dating show, the date experience will be recorded, and snippets will be posted on Thursday’s Instagram. Then, the Thursday community will be able to vote for what happens next in the dates. Singles between 25 and 35 years old who are open to conversation topics, entertainment and activities chosen by fellow users are encouraged to apply on Thursday’s website. And no need to worry about splitting the bill; it’s covered.

Breaking the Ice with Nostalgia Marketing

For BLK’s holiday bash, the ’90s was where it was at. The dating app made for Black singles put together a retro-themed event in New York City that offered attendees an organic henna station by NYC Henna Queen and caricatures drawn by Goofy Faces artists. The event was tied to National Breakup Day on Dec. 11 and launched the app’s #ItsGivingSZN initiative with nonprofit Planet Aid, which urged BLK users to donate their ex’s hoodies to spread the warmth during the holiday season.

Over in the U.K., Bumble hosted a celebratory community event in November at House Party, a new concept bar in London, to address how singles often feel lonely during the holidays and alienated from seasonal marketing messages that overwhelmingly target couples and families. Across seven floors, an array of rooms brought the app’s Interest Badges to life through a karaoke booth, retro game consoles and astrology readings, and every element of the activation offered wistful nods, like a Y2K-era tooth gem station that let attendees rock throwback beauty trends.

Our favorite part? In a nod to the awkward family conversations singles have during the holidays, a quick-witted Granny character roamed the floors, helping to create ice-breaker moments that got singles ready to mingle. Ultimately, more than 5,000 people applied for tickets, and the event ran at capacity all night long. (Agency: onepointfive) –K.S.

Speed Dating Gets a Makeover

Ahead of last year’s premiere of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” on Prime Video, the brand partnered with dating and relationship coach Stacii Jae Johnson on a “Love at First Mission” speed-dating event at 5Church restaurant in Atlanta. The evening gathered local singles for one-on-one get-to-know-you conversations, photo ops and a specialty cocktail menu inspired by the spy thriller series. Attendees could sip on a Truth Serum bourbon cocktail or choose from the John Smith or Jane Smith drinks, named after the lead characters. The event was anything but covert.

And speaking of menus, last summer, more than 100 New Yorkers joined online grocery delivery brand FreshDirect at Domino Park in Williamsburg to make connections through, as FreshDirect puts it, “the greatest love language of all—food.” The sold-out experience included an array of charcuterie hand-selected by the brand, and a 48-foot-long speed-dating picnic table where attendees dined and dated. (Partners: CNC Agency; Thursday) –K.S.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Prime Video; Jenna Fernandez for FreshDirect

Common (Chaotic?) Interests Spark Connections

As Pitbull says, “There’s nothing like Miami’s heat,” and Tinder kindled some meet-cutes at Moxy Miami South Beach’s Upside Rooftop as part of its Single Summer Series in partnership with Chaotic Singles Party, created by Cassidy Davis. The sold-out event in September began with an intimate salsa dancing class for 50 preregistered participants, and then 250-plus singles lived it up at a party that included specialty cocktails, icebreaker games, dj sets and goodies provided by Tinder. The three rules to attend? You had to be single, chaotic and over 21.

Similarly, although less chaotic, Paloma, a text message-based dating platform that matches members based on compatibility, launched a Date Week event series in California last fall that was specifically designed for singles who are sick of scrolling through apps, and looking for in-person connections. Across 40-plus events in L.A. and San Francisco, Paloma (and its brand partners) brought its business model to life with activities like fitness classes, pottery-making, professional clubs and group picnics.

The brand additionally threw a VIP party at The Penmar in L.A., where live music, food, drinks and mingling were in order. Attendees wore LED bracelets to make it easy to spot other singles. Between both cities, Paloma received more than 6,000 RSVPs, along with a few anecdotes from singles who said they either plan to delete all of their dating apps, or have already completely sworn off of swiping. (Agency: In-house) –K.S.