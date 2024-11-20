FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover COLAsseums, Date Week adventures and Barbie’s StreamHouse.

PEPSI CONQUERS FAN ENGAGEMENT AT THE ‘COLASSEUM’

With Paramount Pictures’ “Gladiator II” debuting on Nov. 22, Pepsi invited fans to strap on their sandals and get pumped for the sequel on Nov. 19 at The Pepsi COLAsseum. The installation at the Regal theater in NYC’s Times Square was a detailed tribute to the Roman Empire where fans who reserved tickets ahead of time took on the role of gladiators.

The experience began with a journey through a series of tunnels that led to the “hypogeum,” where “the hype and energy” of Rome’s Colosseum was revived. Fans then prepared for combat through a series of experiences that culminated in a 4DX screening of the film.

At the gate, a “philosopher” handed participants a leather can cooler or coin purse that could be personalized with their Roman moniker. From there, they could trade commemorative coins for themed snacks and drinks; virtually try on movie costumes via AR, with the image projected onto a two-story-tall screen; enjoy breakdancing and slam poetry “battles”; check out authentic movie costumes and props; test their knowledge of ancient history in a philosopher-led trivia challenge; and snap a 360-degree photo that captured their gladiator persona.

And then it was on to the main act: a multisensory cinematic viewing of the new film featuring motion-enabled seats and environmental effects including wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles and scents.

SPARKS FLY OVER CALI DURING PALOMA’S ‘DATE WEEK’ EVENT SERIES

Over the summer, FreshDirect pounced on Forbes data that revealed Gen Z has dating-app burnout by hosting a speed-dating picnic. Now, Paloma has upped the ante. The text message-based dating platform that matches members based on compatibility launched a Date Week event series in California that was specifically designed for singles who are sick of scrolling through apps, and looking for in-person connections.

Across 40-plus events in L.A. (Oct. 4-11) and San Francisco (Nov. 1-8), Paloma (and its brand partners) brought its business model to life with experiences that made it easy to meet people with common interests and hobbies. Activities spanned fitness classes, pottery-making, professional clubs, group picnics and beyond. The brand additionally threw a VIP party at The Penmar, a top destinations for singles in L.A., where live music, food, drinks and mingling were in order. Attendees wore LED bracelets to make it easy to spot other singles.

Between both cities, Paloma received more than 6,000 RSVPs, along with a few anecdotes from singles who said they either plan to delete all of their dating apps, or have already completely sworn off of swiping. (Agency: In-house)

LOOKS LIKE BARBIE IS IN HER SMART HOME ERA

Barbie is tightening her grip on the technology era through a new partnership with Verizon that promises to yield a “magical holiday experience.” This season, forget the DreamHouse and welcome to Barbie’s StreamHouse, powered by Verizon. Across digital content, TV, social, OOH and, yes, experiential, the campaign will showcase all of the ways Verizon Home Internet powers Barbie’s high-tech home, from gaming to connected-home devices.

The best part? A life-size version of the Barbie StreamHouse is popping up in New York City and open to the public from Dec. 12-15. Attendees can expect to be guided through the activation via a mobile-forward experience hosted by Barbie herself that will include holiday photo ops, interactive games, giveaways and surprise-and-delight moments. They’ll also be able to build a dream holiday list through a virtual shopping experience that hypes the companies’ co-branded items, like the HMD Barbie Phone. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Image: Courtesy of Verizon

H&M’S SURPRISE CHARLI XCX CONCERT WAS A LOYALTY PLAY

From the Duolingo mascot crashing a stop on Charli XCX’s tour this fall, to Dove taking over arena bathrooms along the way, the artist seems to be as beloved by brands as she is by her fans. And this week, to celebrate the Nov. 21 debut of its Times Square store, another partner entered the chat. On Nov. 18, as part of a broader partnership with the musician, H&M hosted a public surprise Charli XCX concert and Times Square screen takeover that was announced just 30 minutes prior to showtime. And here’s the kicker: As reported by Glossy, H&M loyalty members got the head’s up before anyone else.

Following the performance, during which Charli wore custom H&M items inspired by its new Holiday Collection, VIPs were invited to an afterparty hosted at the iconic Hotel Chelsea, where DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and other djs spun tracks throughout the night. Brat Summer, it seems, lives on.

HEALTH CARE WORKERS ATTEND A SCREENING OF NBC’S NEW MEDICAL SERIES

NBC paid tribute to everyday medical professionals during an exclusive screening of its new workplace comedy, “St. Denis Medical,” on Nov. 8 at Universal Studios. To engage its audience of health care workers and industry VIPs before revealing the first episode, the brand provided a range of experiences that spanned professional massages, a hospital badge photo ID opportunity, complimentary merch and a special menu curated by NBCUniversal’s Bon Appetit Catering.

After the screening, cast members participated in a discussion moderated by “E! News” correspondent Francesca Amiker, sharing their insights on the characters they play and the show’s themes, and offering a few sneak peeks into the season.

According to the network, medical professionals who were in attendance sang the show’s praises, underscoring its potential to connect with audiences inside and outside of the medical field. And after a breakout premiere night on Nov. 12 that averaged nearly 4 million viewers, it looks like the series’ potential has been reached. (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

Photo credit: Jesse Grant/NBC

