FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover comfort zones, global ofrendas and Beautycon 2024.

DON JULIO INSTALLS OFRENDAS AROUND THE GLOBE FOR DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Don Julio has a penchant for sharing Mexican culture with the world, and there’s no better time to do it than during Día de los Muertos (Nov. 1-2), the beloved Mexican holiday that honors loved ones who have passed away. So this year, the tequila maker installed traditionally decorated ofrendas (altars), and accompanying experiences, in eight cities around the world. The brand says the overarching objective of the global campaign was to “own” the holiday by bringing conventional celebrations to markets less familiar with them, honoring its own Mexican heritage and educating consumers on the spirit.

To visually bring the ofrendas to life, Don Julio partnered with Mexican visual artist and historian Betsabeé Romero and Mexican floral designer Juan Rentería to collaborate on the creative concept and help guide local artists in each location. Every installation featured a framed photo of brand founder Don Julio González surrounded by vibrant décor that reflected both Mexican traditions and the “unique spirit and style” of each city. We say: ¡Salud! (Agencies: Hunter, experiential and p.r.; GALE, social media; Proud Robinson, global concepts)

Photo credit: AP Images

GOING BEYOND SKIN-DEEP AT BEAUTYCON 2024

It was a loud, proud and decidedly inclusive weekend for fans at Beautycon 2024 at Buttercup Venues in Los Angeles. The annual two-day event, now powered by Refinery29, once again delivered a series of panels, master classes, activations and installations that underscored its mantra, “The future of beauty belongs to everyone.”

In addition to presenting hard-hitting topics, like a discussion on the intersection of beauty, self-love and sexual health with a panel of Black health care professionals, Beautycon enveloped attendees in a festival-inspired environment laden with opportunities for content capture, right down to dedicated Creator Studios.

Other highlights included a marketplace featuring products from up-and-coming brands that were available for purchase, a Beauty School experience led by celebs and influencers and a “Buseum” featuring curated installations designed to bring the history of beauty products and trends to life. (Agency: Mark Stephen Experiential Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of Mark Stephen Experiential Agency

DOVE’S PRODUCT LAUNCH INCLUDES FRESHENING UP ‘SWEATY’ FANS

You may recall that in September, Duolingo’s bird mascot crashed the Detroit stop on Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour, a pop culture phenomenon in and of itself. Turns out, Duolingo wasn’t the only one that turned the concert series into a platform for engagement. As reported by “Glossy,” Dove not only infiltrated the Sweat Tour, but leveraged it as a launchpad for its new… wait for it… full-body deodorant spray. Superb.

When the brand recognized that the artists’ L.A. shows, Oct. 15-16, happened to align with the retail launch of its Whole Body Deo (and social listening showed a correlation between “Sweat Tour” and “deodorant”), Dove saw a clear opportunity, and pounced.

Outside the Kia Forum, Dove’s influencer and media partners interviewed and interacted with fans. Inside, branded decals peppered the floor, eight-second videos played around the venue and all of the women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms were taken over by the brand.

Among touchpoints, product messaging was spread across the mirrors, and samples of the Whole Body Deo were available across the restrooms, inviting concertgoers to freshen up before heading back to the floor. Plus, all attendees scored free, full-sized bottles of the product, which was dished out in branded tote bags. Millions of impressions later, the strategy smells like a win.

THE COMFORT ZONE—BECAUSE SPECTATING A MARATHON IS ITS OWN SPORT

Runners hit the pavement for the 53rd annual TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3 to compete in the renowned race around the Big Apple. It’s a grueling 26.2-mile route for the athletes, but it’s also taxing for the spectators who cheer them on along the sidelines. So to celebrate a new partnership and provide some relief specifically to the bystanders who cheer on the underdogs of the marathon—and spend many hours on their feet to do so—Allbirds and Zappos teamed up to produce their first-ever pop-up, the Comfort Zone.

The Comfort Zone, located along the marathon route, offered spectators a chance to swap their own shoes for a pair of Allbirds’ Wool Runner Go, which are designed for all-day support, for the duration of the race. Consumers could additionally donate the shoes they were wearing to Soles4Souls, a partner organization to both Allbirds and Zappos that also received the shoes left over from the pop-up event. (Agency: Small Girls PR)

As always, we salute the runners who participated, and the brands who supported them. But the real NYC Marathon winners have always been, and will always be, the absurd signs that pop up along the route.

AIRBNB IS CURATING STAYS FOR A NEW GENERATION OF ART BUFFS

Art Basel Miami Beach is the centerpiece of Miami Art Week, drawing throngs of affluent artists, collectors and art lovers to the coast each year (we hit the beach in 2022). As a result, thousands of rental bookings are made through platforms like Airbnb. And ahead of the 2024 fair, Dec. 6-8, the company shrewdly picked up on a new development: nearly half of nights booked for the weekend of Art Basel in trending neighborhoods like the Wynwood Art District were reserved by people under the age of 30.

With younger art buffs entering the art scene, Airbnb partnered with the property to showcase a variety of design-forward, and affordable, places for newcomers to lodge. The brand promises guests “high-quality stays to fully immerse themselves in the creative energy” of Art Basel, along with a slate of new Airbnb Experiences specifically curated in partnership with the show. Think: a behind-the-scenes tour with the property’s director, Bridget Finn, and an interactive dining experience hosted by culinary artist Caique Tizzi.

You’ve got to respect Airbnb’s ability to go from Polly Pocket to high-brow in the blink of an eye.

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

