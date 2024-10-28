FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover germ zones, extreme vending machines and cardmember cafés.

FANS SPREAD JOY—AND DROPLETS—IN ‘THE GERM ZONE’

If your post-pandemic brain has already forgotten key stats around how disease spreads—like the fact that shouting can produce up to 100,000 droplets in one minute—you’re not alone. So to remind sports fans that attending live experiences can put them at risk for catching and spreading illnesses, Lysol activated The Germ Zone at the University of Alabama football game over the weekend.

On Oct. 26, the Reckitt-owned brand set up shop in Champions Lane, the school’s pre-game fan fest area, and invited Crimson Tide fans into the booth for a karaoke session that had them belting out their team’s fight song. While participants sang, VR technology portrayed the virus and bacteria droplets being emitted around them. Then as the chants ended, Lysol Air Sanitizer digitally, and physically, killed 99.9 percent of the airborne virus droplets that were exhaled, while simultaneously eliminating odors in the air.

The brand also enlisted actor, producer and author Taye Diggs, who joined consumers at The Germ Zone to educate them on how the Air Sanitizer product is essential for both live football games and watch parties alike. The actor even curated a Germ Zone Essentials Pack, available online, featuring Lysol and other essentials for “hosting gameday without worry.” Buffalo wings not included.

AT THE AMEX GOLD CAFÉ, EVERY HOUR IS GOLDEN HOUR

It’s not often that one sees the words “donut” and “fine dining” in the same sentence, but the humble pastries were indeed a highlight of the luxe Amex Gold Café experience, “where every hour is golden hour.” Activated in NYC Oct. 4-6, and L.A. Oct. 18-20, the pop-up presented by the American Express Gold Card included a Dunkin’-inspired tasting menu, grab-and-go snacks and a series of curated cardmember dinners.

From 10 a.m. to noon each day, the brands served up a first-of-its-kind, 12-course breakfast tasting menu dubbed Döňůt by Dunkin’ that offered fan favorites from the breakfast chain, along with never-before-tasted items inspired by Dunkin’s menu options. Cardmembers could indulge in elevated dishes like Poutine-style Hash Browns, Scotch Egg, Crème Anglaise Donuts and Horchata Iced Coffee. And everyone left the brunch with a Gold Café travel mug, bag of “Döňůt” coffee and Dunkin’ gift card.

Then from noon to 4 p.m., the Amex Gold Café poured complimentary cups of Dunkin’ Gold Brew (Dunkin’ cold brew, salted caramel brown sugar syrup and golden caramel cold foam) and offered to-go snacks from a selection of eateries selected by partner platform Resy.

In the evenings, Last Light by Resy at Amex Gold Café served a series of ticketed meals hosted by Resy for Amex Gold cardmembers, and designed with their sophisticated palettes in mind. The experience encompassed shared small-plate versions of classic dishes from some of Resy’s most renowned restaurant partners (served by tuxedo-clad waiters), in addition to a menu of craft beverages, as well as live dj sets.

And all of the social content captured throughout the program? Worth its weight in gold. (Agency: Day One Agency)

GOING TO THE ‘EXTREME’ AT SXSW SYDNEY

The average vending machine experience is certainly nothing to write home about, but the Minus 196 “EXTREME Vending Machine” that popped up at SXSW Sydney from Oct. 14-20 was anything but standard. The Suntory-owned hard seltzer brand planted the 12-meter-tall (about 39 feet) installation in Tumbalong Park in an effort to bring its Japanese heritage to life and transport attendees to the neon-lit streets of Tokyo.

Indeed, the vending machine was much more than a visual play. The interior of the three-story build enveloped attendees in a multisensory journey that entailed everything from a ground-floor Lemon Garden to an infinity dance floor to a rooftop bar featuring dj sets to projection-mapped brand imagery. Of course, plenty of ice-cold Minus 196, along with complimentary bites, were part of the citrus-infused experience. Because when life gives you lemons, you make boozy seltzer. (Partners: Watson Events; Akcelo)

Photo: Courtesy of SXSW Sydney

SHOPPERS STROLL DOWN ‘SNAP STREET’ FOR AR ACTIVATIONS

Snapchat and a handful of beloved UK brands transported consumers to a quintessential British high street earlier this month—but with a futuristic twist. From Oct. 19-20, the Snap Street pop-up at The Truman Brewery in London encouraged consumers to embrace the platform’s “Less Likes. More Love” messaging through a series of installations and activities, all wrapped into one experiential retail destination.

At the Boots shop, attendees could stop by skin, makeup, hair and fragrance stations for professional glow-ups; snag products from trending beauty brands; and test out new makeup looks using AR at various Snapchat x Boots vanity mirrors.

Over at the Depop store, the Depop Claw Machine gave consumers a chance to win circular fashion items. They could also participate in a Snapchat x Depop AR Mirror experience and create personalized beaded phone charms with help from Depop seller @SantexSante.

Among other Snap Street highlights: a Ghost Café serving complimentary cups of coffee, a Snapchat Supermarket featuring a Cosmopolitan news stand, a Snap Spectacles demo space, a yoga flow class with Alo, a chance to be a Cosmo cover star, and a Q&A and live podcast recording of The Ruesha & Shebahn Show.

CAREER COMPETITION IS FIERCE—SO IS THIS COLLEGE TOUR

Young women haven’t always had access to the resources necessary to jumpstart their careers. But not on Fierce Lab’s watch. The women’s empowerment platform has been on tour, and on a mission, this fall, stopping at university campuses around Texas and helping more than 1,000 prepare students for their entry into the workforce.

With support from a handful of brand partners, the organization is hosting free half-day experiences that provide students with the opportunity to engage with female professionals via networking, partner activations and panel discussions, like “Financial Intelligence: 4 Steps to Financial Success Post College” presented by Frost Bank.

To boot, Fierce Lab founder Tara Wilson has been taking the stage with Jennifer Newell, founder of women’s health care company Betty’s Co., to discuss the state of women’s health care in Texas and how young women can navigate the early stages of their care.

Students are additionally encouraged to write their own “Permission Slips” to achieve their aspirations and share them on a Permission Slip Wall, and get their headshots taken, courtesy of Samsung and taken with the Galaxy Z Flip6, to ensure their LinkedIn profiles are recruiter-ready.

Look out for the next iteration of the Fierce Lab College Tour in 2025, when the organization will be making stops at colleges in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Florida.

Photo credit: Shelbie Whitten

