Event Marketer’s Spring Jobs Guide features leading companies to work for in this new era of doing business

The state of the experiential marketing industry’s job market is best described as in motion. Employees are looking within their organizations for new opportunities. Client rosters are evolving and so are their needs. A period of rapid regrowth across the industry is requiring companies to compete for top talent. Despite all the challenges, it’s an exciting time for event organizations. Our Great Places to Work in Experiential special feature is the industry’s only guide to the best companies to work for in the marketplace. It offers an in-depth look at how forward-thinking companies describe their culture, their benefits and their leadership. Whether you’re looking for your next position or fine-tuning your offerings, let these Great Places be your go-to guide.

INSIDE THE GUIDE:

Profiles of great employers: Important insights on culture, work, leadership and benefits

Executive Q&As: An inside look at the vision, mission and perspectives of top industry leaders