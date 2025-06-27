2025 Fab 50: Evolve Concepts Case Study

CAMPAIGN: Coca-Cola Holiday Express

CLIENT: Momentum

FABRICATOR: Evolve Concepts

All Aboard Coca-Cola’s Magical Holiday Express

Experiential powerhouse, Momentum Worldwide, called on Evolve to fabricate & install their masterfully designed enchanting holiday-themed experience, The Coca-Cola Holiday Express, located right outside of the Atlanta flagship World of Coca-Cola tourist destination.

Combining nostalgic, classic holiday Coca-Cola imagery with modern interactive touches, this immersive train environment created an awe inspiring experience for guests that literally had all the bells and whistles, including a train station with a functioning ticket box office. The environment was designed to transport visitors into a holiday world by taking every “passenger” on a magical journey from the North Pole to the South Pole.

Leveraging two steel pod structures from Evolve’s leasable inventory to create a two passenger car experience, we integrated dozens of materials, lighting, music, and interactive tech to create an experience that felt as if visitors were stepping inside a Coca-Cola holiday commercial. Inside the train cars, guests could walk through plushly detailed themed spaces with holiday-inspired digital features that brought Coca-Cola’s storytelling to life. The train car windows were HD screens that made passengers feel as if they were rolling down the track through snow-covered forests on their way to the North Pole and sunny beaches on their way to the South Pole.

Carved foam, 3D printed elements, graphics and paint formed the train engine that lit up the Atlanta night sky as it stood prominently at 12’ tall on the faux train tracks below. The engine and two train cars expanded a full 52 feet in length. Passengers stopped at the vintage train station ticketing booth located on the 52 by 24 foot station platform with decorative wrought iron fencing. The impressive footprint filled out a 64 by 40 foot space.

Our expert team of installers led an overnight load-in over the course of three days. Eight total staff worked through weather extremes of cold, rain and wind, operating heavy equipment to precisely set the large elements in place and then switch gears to meticulously stage the intricately detailed interiors of the train car environments and install and test all of the audio visual and tech equipment.

This was yet another Evolve-build that delivered a sustainably-sourced event site, serving as a great example of how we execute against our Sustainability In Action initiative.

Testimonial

“My first call when I learned about this project was to the team at Evolve. The attention to detail and careful consideration to look exactly like my design team rendered was extremely impressive. As always, Evolve went the extra mile to ensure that the Holiday Express not only looked fantastic but also made it feel like we all had a first-class ticket/experience to the North Pole. Clients and consumers were all equally impressed, and I look forward to working with them again this holiday season.”

–Mike Frey, Sr. Director of Experiential Production, Momentum Worldwide

