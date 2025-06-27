Illustration of people building with balanced shape blocks

2025 Fab 50 Partner Showcase: Portraits, Perspectives, Case Studies and an Exhibit Roundtable

Posted on June 27, 2025 by Event Marketer

TOP BUILDERS SHARE SUCCESS STORIES, INSIDER PERSPECTIVES AND THE KEYS TO THEIR CRAFTSMANSHIP

The best fabricators in the biz don’t just build; they craft. They engineer environments that evoke emotion and reframe brand perceptions. Their dedication to sustainability never compromises their artistry. They balance meticulous details with tight timelines. And in today’s climate, they cut costs as expertly as they use their CNC machines to slice through metal and plexiglass. Read on for expert perspectives from some of the industry’s top shops.

 

TOP BUILDER PORTRAITS

Happy Projects

Street Factory

 

CASE STUDIES OF EXCELLENCE

Access TCA

ColorCraft

Evolve Concepts

Hamilton

Pinpoint

Skyline

Sparks

Steelhead Productions

The Trade Group

Visual Communications

 

PERSPECTIVES

Acer Exhibits & Events

ASTOUND Group

 

EXHIBIT ROUNDTABLE

Hill & Partners

 

Featured image: Courtesy of RLT_Images

