2025 Fab 50: Sparks Case Study

A Powerful Debut: NCR Voyix Captivates at NRF

At NRF, NCR Voyix sought to create a customer journey that accurately reflected its evolving products, services, and brand messaging. Sparks executed a dramatic brand launch within a 70’ x 70’ space designed to immerse attendees in the new NCR Voyix identity. The booth incorporated the brand’s fresh purple palette throughout, creating a cohesive and striking visual environment. The standout element was an overhead 3D logo paired with a 36-globe chandelier and a branded hanging sign, tying the overall aesthetic together.

A bold 40’ curved LED screen served as a central storytelling element, displaying key messaging visible from outside the space. Across the booth, customized demo stations and a large reception counter invited visitors to explore NCR Voyix’s platforms, products, and services. Attendees were encouraged to embark on their own product journey, fostering a sense of discovery and personal connection.

An interactive “Checkout Design Studio” offered hands-on engagement with NCR Voyix’s self-checkout technology, allowing users to experience their solutions in action.

VIP Experience

For VIP guests, Sparks designed a personalized experience that began with an escort to the check-in area that continued into private VIP seating. The VIP meeting rooms featured curved LED displays that harmonized with the overall booth design and elevated the storytelling experience. Sparks transformed the VIP rooms from simple projection setups into immersive environments.

Warm hospitality elements and carefully placed planters added ambiance and a sense of refinement to the environment, complementing the brand’s innovative and sophisticated image. By integrating visually impactful elements, interactive technologies, and personalized experiences, the exhibit reinforced brand recognition, trust, and loyalty. Hands-on demonstrations empowered visitors to engage directly with NCR Voyix’s offerings, increasing confidence and interest in future adoption.

For VIPs, the exclusive environment, complete with advanced technology and curated design, strengthened relationships and enhanced the brand’s narrative. This multi-faceted approach ensured a memorable experience, positioning NCR Voyix as a leader in innovative retail solutions.

Testimonial

Our booth design was a strategic centerpiece that seamlessly integrated technology, people, and space to foster over 230 high-impact meetings and demonstrations. By combining sleek aesthetics with functional innovation, we created an environment that not only attracted attention but also enabled meaningful, conversion-driven conversations.

