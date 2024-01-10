The 56th annual CES is underway in Las Vegas this week, and under the theme “All Together. All On.,” sea-to-sky innovations, beautiful and collaborative smart tech, AI for health care and sustainability in construction are among some of the hot topics being discussed this year.

On the product and prototype front, innovations ranging from 3D printed teeth to yard robots to biometric smart locks and—get this, experience builders—mixed reality headset for spatial content creation from Sony, are getting media buzz. Consumer technology is entering a new era of design, and you might say the booth experiences on-site at this world’s largest expo for consumer technology are, too.

Inside the halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center, for example, you’ll find walls. A lot of walls, as well as tight and defined entrances—and, in some cases, queue lines to get in. Design choices appear to be more sustainable, but luxe. There’s use of greenery, lighting play, fabrics, and incorporating the convention center’s concrete flooring into themes. And shoutout to all the free coffee and steak bites (we see you, Hisense) on offer throughout.

Additional reporting by Event Marketer correspondent, Anna Huddleston.