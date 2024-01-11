We looked back at a few images from CES a decade ago. Standing at the main entrance of North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from up on top theater-style seating, one could see near clear to the other end of the hall. It was a sea of logos suspended from the ceiling. The carpeting, in abundance. The lighting, bright. The colors, primary and bold. And the competition for eyeballs, clearly fierce.

Fast forward to this week, and brand exhibitors at the 56th annual CES have cooked up tactical recipes for deeper engagement. The juiciest of product news and prototypes are buried deep within footprints to be discovered. Queue lines, while not welcome by all attendees (as we overheard one say, “We have to do a cattle call just to get into this booth?”) are allowing visitors to better engage with staff and the products, in theory, rather than requiring they muscle through rows of body for a glimpse at the displays.

And as for the tall walls—budget or design strategy decisions aside—they do keep the “other” logos around visitors out of camera view and help place the focus on what matters most… for that moment anyway. In some cases, the walls create an air of mystery. In others, it feels a little walled garden. We’re curious to know what the larger exhibitor community thinks.

There is buzz in the air, loads of friendly booth staff, top-notch wayfinding and intel from CTA reps, and there’s always more to see. Here, we present even more findings (check out part one of our CES 2024 coverage here) and trends from the show floor.

Additional reporting by Event Marketer correspondent, Anna Huddleston.