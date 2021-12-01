Five Ways to Leverage the Cameo Platform to Personalize Engagement

If you’ve ever fantasized about getting a shout-out from Brett Favre or having Kenny G serenade you and only you (hey, no judgement here), Cameo is where it’s at. The web- and app-based platform, which launched pre-pandemic but was galvanized by quarantined consumers’ longing for personal connection, allows users to send customized celebrity video messages to loved ones for birthdays, anniversaries or simply just because. And while the personal appeal is evident, event marketers are beginning to capitalize on the platform for its variety of uses on-site at events.

Thousands of actors, artists, athletes, creators and, yes, even pet influencers, are available to create the pre-recorded videos, and the approach works in both the b-to-c and b-to-b realms because, at the end of the day, we’re all fans of something.

But Cameo’s business implications don’t stop there: A new Cameo Calls feature allows recipients to chat live with a celebrity one-on-one via video call, while a Cameo for Business service specifically caters to companies looking to book talent for virtual event appearances, employee or customer shout-outs, custom content and other, more tailored, options. And with brands like Facebook offering Cameo clones of their own, it seems the concept has staying power.

Intrigued? Join us for a quick overview of fives ways to incorporate Cameo into your experiential programming.

CURATE PERSONALIZED MOMENTS

As a digital platform, Cameo lends itself well to virtual experiences, but it’s also a viable option for in-person engagement. Cameo itself activated live Mother’s Day experiences in Los Angeles and New York City this year, but the strategy could easily be replicated by another brand. To help consumers celebrate their moms, Cameo created larger-than-life greeting card installations featuring its signature colors and Mother’s Day messaging on the outside. Inside, there was a digital screen playing celebrity videos on loop with featured talent like Lance Bass and Ice-T wishing mothers well and sending shout-outs to their own moms. The strategy could even be further personalized, depending on a brand’s target and budget (Agencies: GDX Studios, Two Nil).

UPGRADE ONLINE SHOPPING

In an auto industry first, Infiniti partnered with Cameo to launch its 2022 QX60 reservation program, which allows consumers to reserve a car before it goes on sale, and enhance the online shopping experience for consumers—particularly its younger target. The brand tapped celebrities representing a range of sectors to appeal to a variety of fans: Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, sports commentator Erin Andrews, daytime TV personality Clinton Kelly and actors Misha Collins and Dulé Hill. Online shoppers could submit a specific question related to product features, pricing and delivery info through Infiniti’s reservation page and receive a personal video response from a member of the talent roster. The kicker: Infiniti compiled all of the Cameo content and archived videos addressing up to 100 topics for an FAQ system consumers will be able to access in the near future (Agency: Critical Mass).

FILL A VOID

Real-life Santa impersonators are in short supply this holiday season as COVID concerns persist, but it’s Coke to the rescue in what may be Cameo’s biggest brand collaboration to date. The beverage giant’s Cameos from Santa initiative, part of its broader Real Magic campaign, allows North American consumers to request a personalized video from Old Saint Nick himself in English, Spanish or French. Those interested in participating can visit Coke’s holiday microsite to enter for a chance to win a custom message, sent at random, which is shareable via social media or text message. What’s more, Coke and Cameo teamed up for a live virtual event open to the public during which Santa introduced Coke’s “Real Magic” short film, while other celebrity guests popped in for the ultimate “holiday surprise gathering.”

Share the holiday magic ✨ with a chance at winning a one-of-a-kind Cameo from Santa 🎅. https://t.co/t44ecyExLA https://t.co/T2lTdvszde — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) November 11, 2021

REWARD CONFERENCE ATTENDEES

When an Adobe survey revealed that people are increasingly burned out amid the blurring lines between their personal and professional lives, the brand recognized that the circumstances also made it challenging for anyone to completely immerse themselves in a virtual event. So with its virtual Adobe MAX creativity conference on the horizon, the brand turned to Cameo to provide a little levity and ensure its attendees were fully engaged in the event. Aptly tapping into celebrity talent from “The Office,” Adobe tasked the actors with creating personalized out-of-office messages for a lucky group of registered attendees that their coworkers, bosses and family members couldn’t ignore. Melora Hardin, David Koecher, Kate Flannery and Andy Buckley were all on hand to silence attendees’ push notifications and ensure their custom OOO would go down in history.

ELEVATE A PRODUCT LAUNCH

To celebrate the holiday season and the launch of its new Zero Sugar product, whipped topping brand Reddi-wip introduced a new campaign powered by “How do you Reddi-wip?” messaging. Drumming up buzz for the new SKU and inspiring user-generated content, the brand worked with Cameo to develop a sweepstakes that encouraged Instagram users to show how they Reddi-wip on the platform. By following and tagging the brand, posting a picture of their favorite treat to top with Reddi-wip and using the hashtags #howdoyoureddiwip and #sweepstakes, participants earned one of three chances to win a private Cameo Call from Cedric the Entertainer, Carson Kressley or Carrie Ann Inaba.