The CES campus stretches well beyond the convention center and expos proper, and into suites and ballrooms that brands have snapped up to create highly curated and intimate experiences. Intel is one of those brands, having famously vacated real estate at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the wake of COVID, in favor of, for the past two years, a suite at The Venetian Expo.

The Intel Technology Showcase at CES 2025 was an invitation-only space for customers, press, influencers, and ecosystem partners to get uninterrupted hands-on time with Intel technology and product experts. The room glowed Intel blue, and at every turn were product displays and entertaining activations (which Intel is known for among our editors) that brought the technology to life.

An activation that served as the intentional hero moment was the AI Living City, a giant LED display that brought to life what Intel is doing in AI (“AI on the client, AI at the edge, and AI in the cloud”).

Across three stations in front of the Living City, participants could input their own data, from physical poses caught by a camera, to preferences on types of businesses they’d run (like an ice cream shop), to scanning physical objects representing verticals Intel has brought AI solutions to (like sports and AI learning). The Intel AI PCs at each station interpreted the data via a “stable diffusion” engine that runs locally on the machine to generate a building design representing the participant’s choices. The building was then added in real time to the Living City among all the other attendee contributions, with the image shared via email or QR code to post to social.

“This is a new experience that we created for AWS and CES and is actually going to all of our tier one events, so that we’re actually creating a level of consistency and engagement,” explained Victor Torregroza, experiences program manager at Intel.

Other memorable zones included an AI-enhanced vehicle demo, and an activation featuring a case study by quick-service restaurant Oliver in Australia, which utilizes a conversational, unscripted AI (powered by Intel Core Ultra series 2 processors) for its drive-thru experience, Ollie. It allows consumers to use natural speech for efficient recommendations and orders, something CES attendees were able to test out right in the showcase.

On top of demonstrations, Intel provided charging stations, and hosted coffee breaks, meetings, and receptions in the space, allowing it to be a hub of special events and comfort, on top of an immersive product showcase. (Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide)

