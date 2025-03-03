The Brief: Lay’s Lights and Parking Lot Coffees

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in events cover Lay’s Lights, fancy parking lot coffees and the debut of Ulta Beauty World.

SPHERE’S BELOVED EMOJI MASCOT OFFICIALLY HAS A NAME

It was only a matter of time before Sphere Las Vegas bestowed a name upon the adorable emoji that regularly appears on the building’s massive exosphere. Introducing… Orbi. The animated character has shown up on the “world’s largest LED screen” since the venue opened in 2023, and garnered plenty of fans along the way. Among hijinks, the emoji has been seen catching snowflakes on its tongue, waking up with a daily cup of coffee, rocking festive glasses on New Year’s Eve, becoming the largest “spectator” at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and encouraging voters to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Alongside the reveal of the beloved yellow mascot’s name was the debut of a new ecommerce site that sells original Sphere apparel and accessories, and includes an Orbi Collection that features “Adorbi” onesies for infants, among items. To celebrate the launch of the site, Orbi took over Sphere’s Instagram account on Feb. 27 with original content that ran throughout the day. To boot, fans were encouraged to submit their questions to Orbi as part of a Q&A experience. Now that’s a sphere of influence.

Photos: Courtesy of Sphere Entertainment

SOCCER LEGENDS ARE KICKIN’ IT WITH FANS FOR ‘NO LAY’S, NO GAME’ STUNTS

It was a brutal February day for soccer fans who didn’t have Lay’s potato chips in their back pocket. The official snack partner of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) upped the ante for year three of its No Lay’s, No Game campaign with the world’s first “Lay’s Crawl.”

It all started in 2023, when Lay’s had soccer legends show up at fans’ front doors looking for Lay’s and a place to watch the game, followed by an in-stadium stunt in 2024. This year, the brand introduced Alexia Putellas as its newest ambassador, alongside the return of soccer stars Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

The 2025 program kicked off with a stunt during which Putellas and Henry ditched a live interview and went on a hunt through Barcelona looking for a bar showing the UCL game. Messi and Suárez did the same in Miami. Along the Lay’s Crawl, the duos stopped at venues and asked one question: “Do you have Lay’s?” If the answer was “yes,” the stars stayed to watch the game. If the answer was “no,” they moved on, and fans missed out on a rare opportunity.

Oh, but there’s more. To ensure fans don’t have to embark on their own Lay’s Crawl, the company is installing “Lay’s Lights” outside of pubs in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Ukraine and South Africa. The custom-built lights will signal that the game is on, and that the establishment is stocked with Lay’s. Some lucky fans who stop by the designated pubs at just the right time during certain UCL games will also get their tab covered by Putellas or Henry. Lay’s will additionally be hosting watch parties at Lay’s Lights locations leading up to the finals.

ULTA BEAUTY’S NEW FLAGSHIP EVENT IS HEADED TO SAN ANTONIO

Beauty lovers, take note. Ulta appears to be following in Sephora’s footsteps with the debut of Ulta Beauty World, a one-day flagship beauty event taking place April 26 at the Henry B. González convention center in San Antonio, TX. The program was announced in the wake of a brand leadership shakeup during which Kelly Mahoney was promoted to cmo last month.

The beauty destination promises participation from nearly 200 major brands, exclusive experiences and tutorials led by industry experts. From makeup and skincare how-tos to expert panels to ear piercing at the Ulta Beauty booth, there’s a lot going on. In addition to interacting with brands and products, attendees will have a chance to enjoy live music and curated bites, and take home a swanky swag bag valued at more than $1,000. We’d call that a glow-up.

SHOPPERS DRINK ‘FANCY PARKING LOT COFFEE’ WITH OATLY

Oatly has never been one to shy away from turning heads with atypical activations, and for the rebrand of its creamers, the cheeky company was at it again. With “fancy” new packaging designed to match the “richness and creaminess” of its creamer line, the brand set up shop at a venue that is quite the contrary—a parking lot.

Indeed, the “Oatly Creamers Present Fancy Parking Lot Coffee” activation took place in a grocery store parking lot, where shoppers were treated to “white glove” coffee service, performances by live classical musicians, an Oatly Creamer ice sculpture and decked-out shopping carts.

If that weren’t on-brand enough, messaging on the new creamer packaging invites consumers to visit an I Read Oatly Cartons site, or call 1-833-READPLZ, to hear an Oatly employee’s actual high school drama teacher read the carton’s details out loud. Curtain call, please. (Agency: Factory360)

Photo: Courtesy of Oatly

MICHELOB ULTRA IS COURTING FANS WITH ITS ‘PLAY LIKE A PRO’ SWEEPSTAKES

For most sports fans, stepping into the shoes of their favorite players is a distant dream. But that vision will become a reality for the winners of Michelob Ultra’s new “Play Like A Pro” sweepstakes. As the global beer sponsor of the NBA, the brand is giving select fans “superior access” with a chance to play basketball on some of the country’s most iconic courts.

From March 3-14, consumers over the age of 21 can enter to win on a microsite. Each participating NBA team—the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic—will invite five winners and their plus-ones to play on the team’s official court and meet a former player from the franchise who will serve as the coach. The fans will also be outfitted with custom jerseys, score swag and locker room celebration beers, and, naturally, walk away with top-notch bragging rights.

Image: Courtesy of Michelob Ultra

