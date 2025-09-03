Viral denim campaigns are dominating the back-to-school social media conversation this year (we’re still trying to master KATSEYE’s Gap choreography to “Milkshake”), and reactions to the ads on Instagram and TikTok have run the gamut. But some brands have opted to go offline and, instead, bring their latest fall fashion collections, beauty products and dorm room essentials directly to students by popping up at college campuses around the country.

Among IRL shopping trends that brands are tapping into is the virtual try-on, which has added AI into the mix. And sampling continues to reign supreme as an activation magnet (hungry college students are always down for free food). And lest they forget about the value of free merch, brands are additionally supporting students in their daily grinds by offering pick-me-ups and giving back to college communities.

Here, we explore five back-to-campus tours that are capturing the attention of Gen Zers on the go, while amplifying school spirit and brand awareness by aligning with college football season.

Shop with Google Campus Tour

First popping up at Lollapalooza, Google Shopping is helping students define their back-to-school style with an interactive experience that allows them to virtually try on fashion and beauty products through its new AI tools, like Google Lens. The transformed 30-foot container is decorated to look like a college dorm filled with trending class supplies, room décor and school materials.

Brand ambassadors are on hand to assist attendees in taking a photo and uploading it to the platform, which instantly presents them with fashion looks. Using their front-facing camera, participants can also see what mascara and lip products look like on their faces. Next up, the Shop with Google back-to-campus tour will travel to the University of Miami, University of Texas at Austin, Howard University and Arizona State University. (Partners: SHADOW; Lime Media)

Photo credit: Jonah Schwartz

Pacsun’s Tailgate Pop-up Shops

On Aug. 30, Pacsun opened a dedicated pop-up shop at the Ohio State vs. University of Texas football game in Columbus, OH, kicking off its campus tour that showcases fall fashions. After activating at music festivals this summer, the brand is continuing to expand its IRL experiential strategy and meeting students where they are to give them the chance to shop in person at tailgate pop-ups.

In addition to Ohio State, Pacsun will be joining game days at the University of Tennessee, University of South Carolina, University of Michigan and University of Florida. Its new college capsules and collabs, like The Wild Collective and the upcoming Hype & Vice collection, as well as everyday class and game-day ’fits for men and women, will be available for purchase at the pop-ups.

As part of its college series, Pacsun is gifting college product boxes to incoming freshmen representing a variety of majors nationwide to help them complete their fall wardrobes. The brand is also collaborating with college-bound influencers to engage with the Gen Z community.

Photo: Courtesy of Pacsun

Piping Rock’s Take Your Vitamins Tour

Piping Rock Health Products took two of its vitamin and supplement brands on the road in August, Nature’s Truth and Natural Vitality, stopping at college campuses, including the University of Cincinnati, University of Central Florida, University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Massachusetts and University of Minnesota.

Designed to highlight Gen Z students’ well-being, the Take Your Vitamins Tour featured the “Wellness, Your Way” experience, offering giveaways and samples of Nature’s Truth Ashwagandha Gummies, Melatonin Gummies, Natural Vitality Calm Raspberry-Lemon Gummy Packs and Powder Stick Packs. Piping Rock engaged dozens of influencers to create short-form social content promoting the tour, and invited content creators to attend the tour stops.

Skippy’s Crushin’ It Tour

Free peanut butter? Say less. Skippy is traveling to four Southeastern campuses from August to September to fuel college students for success. At each stop on the Skippy Crushin’ It Tour, the brand is offering football-themed games, photo ops, swag and Skippy peanut butter snack samples, as well as partnering with student athletes.

Skippy brought in running back Jamarion Miller at the University of Alabama; wide receivers Cayden Lee and Caleb Odom at the University of Mississippi; and players Sammy Brown, TJ Moore and Antonio Williams at Clemson University. For its final stop, the brand will pop up at the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson football game.

Looking to help with food insecurity at colleges, Skippy is donating 5,000 jars of peanut butter at each tour stop to campus food shelves, totaling 20,000 jars across all four campuses—enough to make more than 300,000 peanut butter sandwiches, the brand says.

One student at each school will be awarded the Spread the Success Skippy Peanut Butter Giveaway, entitling them to a monthly supply of peanut butter for the remainder of their undergrad years. Score. (Agency: EventLink Group)

Photos: Courtesy of EventLink Group

Urban Outfitters’ UO Haul Campaign

After listening to feedback from Gen Zers, Urban Outfitters got an early start on its UO Haul back-to-campus campaign, launching it in May before some schools around the country even let out for the summer.

The multipronged, multiphase campaign kicked off with a scavenger hunt that had consumers spotting the UO Haul fleet of glass-walled box trucks cruising the streets of New York City. The trucks were styled to represent three types of Gen Z dorm room aesthetics: the soft, floral Pretty Haul; the GRWM Pregame Haul; and the cozy Plush Haul. The trucks then converged and parked at NYU, Fordham University, Washington Square Park and Union Square, where consumers explored the trucks’ displays and Urban Outfitters lounge areas.

In August, Urban Outfitters opened a temporary Campus Essentials pop-up experience at 20 stores in key college markets, offering university-inspired collections of apparel, accessories and dorm essentials. September marks the last month of the campaign, which will be centered on college football game day.

Beforehand, Urban Outfitters teamed up with Chipotle on the limited-edition “A Little Extra” Dorm Collection that dropped on Aug. 20 and turned fan-favorite menu items into functional room pieces, celebrating the new Chipotle U Rewards program for college students. We call the Black Bean Bean Bag Chair for our office.

Photos: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters; Chipotle

