With the theme of reimagining health through information and technology, the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition brought together more than 28,000 clinicians, executives, policy makers and industry leaders from across the world to the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas on March 9-12.

From the rise of AI agents to the ease of health data exchange to the importance of AI governance, the event explored how to navigate the rapidly changing healthcare landscape, protect against identity threats, and thrive with the introduction of new technologies.

EM was on hand to talk to exhibitors about trade show booth design and connecting with attendees on a very noisy show floor.

Twilio

“Medical practices need to communicate with their patients by texting, which is a big part of our business,” says Amy Richardson, global events manager, Twilio, a cloud customer communications company. “At HIMSS, we’re doing a Twilio Cafe—attendees use WhatsApp or sms to text their order and enjoy an iced coffee. We’ve partnered with a local business, Brew Tea Bar, and that has been working very well. On the other side of our booth, we have a Twilio Bloom Bar.”

“This is such a tech-heavy conference, we wanted to give attendees an opportunity to take a break and tap into their creative vibes,” she says.”They can pick out the dried flowers, and the florist would arrange them into a bouquet and package it so they can take it home a unique and fun memory of being here. For the medical community, I love doing activations that are not necessarily medical-related. That’s why we did the flowers.” (Partner: Astound)

Hyland

“We went through a rebrand last year, so the goal for our booth was to show how all our services integrated together,” says Anne Doyle, strategic events for Hyland, which provides enterprise content and process management software. “We’re showcasing innovation with informative demos, but there’s also an element of fun with the card trick magician. You can’t be too serious all the time.”

“During the planning process, we make sure that we’re asking the departments that will be demoing in the booth about their specific needs,” says Kim Stavrinakis, global senior solutions marketing manager at Hyland. “For example, for radiology demos you want to minimize glare to see the images. So we have these intimate nooks that solve the problem without creating completely encapsulated spaces and remaining part of the overall experience.” (Partner: Alexis Exhibits)

CIVIE

“Being in the back of the hall, we had to come up with a visually inviting way to drive attendee traffic,” says Raymond McConnell, chief revenue officer for CIVIE, which provides AI-powered radiology operations solutions. “Our exhibit house came up with this post-modern look that’s impossible to miss. Inside, we take attendees through our system with a physical experience with separate demo stations positioned around this dynamic-content column. We’re about innovation, so it’s important for us that our booth reflects that.” (Partner: EDE)

Leidos

“As a technology company serving a wide range of markets, the goal is to create an experience that pulls people into the stories we’re telling, using technology to do it in a way that feels relevant to each audience,” says Shaun McDougall, vp-marketing and brand experience at Leidos. “Whether it’s healthcare at HIMSS, defense at AUSA, or aviation at Passenger Terminal Expo, the throughline is the same: immersive, story-driven, and tailored to the mission.

“Our approach to trade shows is targeted from the start. We’re not trying to capture everyone walking by. We design the experience around a defined set of customers and measure success accordingly, from meetings to pipeline impact,” McDougall says. “At the same time, we’re using tools like heatmapping to understand how people move through the space—where they stop, how long they stay, and where the experience might need refinement.”

“Large-format video walls are everywhere, and they are often very effective, but we chose a different route. Our central Lens structure, built with high-resolution LED tiles, gives us more flexibility in how we tell the story. It creates a more immersive, layered environment that feels dynamic rather than broadcast,” she says.

“We introduced this refreshed design in September 2025 at DSEI, moving away from a more analog approach. As a brand-forward organization, we see our identity as a real differentiator. The booth isn’t just a presence, it’s an embassy. It should set the tone for every interaction that follows and establish a consistent, elevated standard for how customers experience Leidos.” (Partner: Spiro)

More Scenes from the Show:

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston