What’s Trending in Trade Show Exhibit Design in 2024

As we reach the midpoint of 2024, exhibit design is evolving fast, driven by new tech and shifting attendee expectations. From the ripple effects of Las Vegas’ Sphere to the integration of AI-powered engagements, this year’s trade show floors are showcasing a blend of captivating immersive experiences, creative use of technology, and sustainable practices that are adding new dimensions to brand storytelling and setting new standards for exhibit design. What’s caught our attention so far:

The Sphere Effect

When Sphere opened in Las Vegas less than a year ago, it took immersive to an entirely new level. Now it has hosted its first corporate keynote, and we’re curious to see how brands leverage this massive canvas for leveling up their messaging. On the show floors, the Sphere Effect is already translating into floor-to-ceiling wraparound video walls and anamorphic screens (check out Dematic at MODEX), curved high-res backdrops for live performances (Epson), and 4D rides with mixed reality seating (Walmart at CES).

AI Engagements

While AI is making its way into the fabric of our lives (and exhibit design), AI-powered activations are also making strides. Photo activations using AI drew in crowds for Hisense at CES 2024 while Google also invited attendees to test the “suggested responses” capabilities of its messaging system (Magic Compose in Google Messages) and print them on physical postcards.

Intel brought together the power of music and AI image animation at its Intel Park exhibit, where the brand’s five-note identity logo took on a new life with an arrangement composed by violinist Rahmaan Phillip and performed in concert with AI-generated animation, orchestrating unexpected moments of joy.

Tactile Displays

Touching something other than a touchscreen is still irresistible to attendees, maybe even more so with the proliferation of digital experiences. Vignettes that incorporate physical actions with different textures consistently gather crowds. At Sherwin-Williams’ sprawling exhibit at Construction Week, the highest traffic touchpoints were flat-lay concept boards with various design elements to inspire designers. Playing with shovels in an animated sandbox was hard to resist at the Breeze Creative exhibit at Licensing Expo.

Science Experiments

With mushrooms trending right now, Herb Pharm grabbed attendees’ attention at the Natural Products Expo West with a Mushroom Wellness display that showed the mycelium network, the structure that grows mushrooms, and allowed attendees to explore different types of mushrooms under an actual microscope. The science of growing rice was in focus at the Lundberg Family Farms exhibit, with the actual plants an integral part of the exhibit, while the bird soundscape made for an even more immersive experience.

Sustainability Highlights

With brands moving towards 2050 sustainability goals, making sustainable elements part of the trade show exhibit strategy is gaining ground. Panasonic Group at CES replaced hard walls with translucent draped fabric and did away with carpet as well as introduced kinari, the brand’s proprietary sustainable resin made from plant-based cellulose fiber, and its use in the exhibit joint system in place of the regular plastic parts. Also investing in proprietary substrates, Sony opted to build the information panels in its booth from “Original Blended Material,” a proprietary blend made from bamboo, sugar cane, and post-consumer recycled paper with specified origins.

High-tech Coffee Bars

Brands are having delicious fun with strategies around serving high-octane drinks to attendees, from custom lattes to cold brews. Our favorites: At NFR, Lenovo kept cappuccinos coming at its “Coffee-as-a-Service” bar in a cheeky play on “software as a service.” At Café Cisco at HIMSS, attendees could scan a QR code to generate a text conversation with Webex and text “coffee” to get their hot oat milk vanilla latte with a frothy Cisco logo.

Recharging for All

Show floors can be overwhelming, and while many brands bring hospitality for their clients, a more democratic approach is a welcome change. At the New York International Auto Show, Genesis invited all attendees to its lounge featuring complimentary drinks, charging, and a sweepstakes. Architectural floor-to-ceiling “blinds” and faux trees created a quieter space where attendees could take a break, and appreciate the brand’s thoughtfulness.

