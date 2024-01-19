NRF 2024: Eight Booth Trends Spotted at Retail’s Big Show

If your NRF 2024 booth didn’t have a coffee bar, did you really exhibit at “Retail’s Big Show?” Indeed, many of the 1,000-plus exhibitors at the annual trade show, this year Jan. 14-16, arrived at New York City’s Javits Center armed with ample caffeine that kept the energy flowing as they showcased the retail industry’s latest innovations (AI dominated the landscape) and collaborations. As attendees buzzed about retail media networks and supply chain logistics, EM was on the floor sipping cappuccino and hunting down the top design and engagement tactics across 300,000 square feet of expo space. Here’s what we discovered.

More Trade Show Trends:

Color-coded Vignettes

Mock Stores & Self-service Checkouts

Coffee Bars

The Great Outdoors

Sweet Treats

Curved Edges

Mini Theaters

Cisco’s exhibit included a mini theater to the left of the booth entrance, where topics like the “health” of electronic devices were discussed as attendees sat on leather-covered stools:

Brand Ambassador ‘Uniforms’

SHOUT-OUTS