Wrath of P'Khan: Paramount+ Dishes Out 'Star Trek'-themed Ice Cream

Wrath of P'Khan: Paramount+ Dishes Out 'Star Trek'-themed Ice Cream
star-trek-paramount-wrath-pkhan-tour-2022-1

Paramount+ Offers up Three Insights on Engaging Pop Culture Fandoms

B-to-C Events
Posted on July 18, 2022 by Kait Shea
Paramount+ partnered with Coolhaus to create limited-edition Wrath of P’Khan treats that celebrate a ‘Star Trek’ milestone.[/caption] Revenge is a dish best served cold, so to celebrate…
LOGIN

Please contact clientservices@accessintel.com if you are unable to login.

Tags:, , , ,
Kait Shea
Posted by Kait Shea

Kait joined EM in 2015 and today enjoys her role as senior editor, digital content. When she’s not in reporter mode, rocking mermaid pants at Comic-Con or running laps at MWC Barcelona, you can find her at home listening to music and doting on her fur baby.
View all articles by Kait Shea →

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2022 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |

[type='submit']
[type='submit']