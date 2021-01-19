Design Ideas for Outdoor Micro Event Venues

Enclosed pod structures are helping business owners across the country fight for survival amid COVID-19. They’ve been used by fitness studios this year for socially distanced classes, and they’re cropping up more and more in markets across the country this winter to keep customers and clients warm and comfortable. While the food and beverage industry, especially, has leveraged pods to attract and retain diners, their use is translatable across many different types of industries and experiential programs—whether on the city streets or on the slopes.

Check out this roundup of New York City glass houses, cabins and yurts for ideas on how to dress up these micro event venues for maximum effect and efficiency.

