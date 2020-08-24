‘Stranger Things’ Fans Will Drive Through Replica Sets at the Netflix ‘Drive-Into’ Experience

Filming was halted on the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” over the spring in the wake of the pandemic, but fans of the sci-fi series won’t have to wait much longer to dive back into the Upside Down thanks to a new drive-through activation. Starting in October, the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience will transport Los Angeles-based consumers to the year 1985 from the safety of their vehicles. Consider it the Comic-Con of the coronavirus age.

The groundbreaking experience, produced in partnership with immersive theater company Secret Cinema, will take place at an undisclosed location in downtown L.A. Here’s how it works: In groups of 24 cars, attendees will navigate the multi-level experience, stopping for extended periods of time to allow scenes to unfold. Think: live actors playing beloved characters, killer A/V and special effects, and “mind-bending” sets that replicate the Starcourt Mall, the underground Russian Lab and the infamous Upside Down. After experiencing one scene, the convoy drives up to the next, where fans park again for another “chapter” in the story.

Throughout the hour-long experience, attendees also encounter multisensory surprise and delight moments that aim to blur the line between fantasy and reality, and plenty of ’80s nostalgia that harkens back to the eerie sights and sounds from the series, set in Hawkins, IN. Tickets for the Drive-Into Experience go on sale Aug. 26 on a dedicated microsite. The cost is $59 per car, and a number of event packages are available. There’s no word yet on whether the activation will be replicated in other cities.

Fans of “Stranger Things” will recall that this isn’t the first time Netflix has delivered an immersive experience based on the show. In 2016, the brand unveiled a 360-degree virtual reality experience set during the series’ first season. The next year, Netflix teamed up with Lyft on a Halloween program in which Lyft riders encountered eerie lighting and special effects, a driver that throws up slugs and actors in hazmat suits dishing out Eggo Waffles. And in 2019, also in partnership with Secret Cinema, the brand produced a theatrical Hawkins High class reunion at a London warehouse that sent attendees on a secret mission.

Photo courtesy: Instagram/strangerthingsdriveinto