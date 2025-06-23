Event profs are on an everlasting quest for meaningful ways to crack the code on engagement and connection. But some teams are turning the tables by encouraging their audiences to become the problem-solvers through vault-themed installations and experiences. Whether it’s a consumer company inviting fans to riddle their way into a life-sized safety-deposit box that yields premiums, or a trade show exhibitor leveraging a vault-inspired booth design that creates an air of exclusivity, brands are crafting participatory and anticipatory moments based on the theme.

Eyes on the Prizes

Just in time for the warm weather, and as part of its Thirsty for More campaign, Pepsi headed to three cities in Ireland— Belfast on May 10, Galway on May 17 and Dublin on May 24—with a “Crack the Cooler” experience anchored by a transparent, icebox-themed vault installation featuring brand swag inside. To gain access, consumers had to enter a code on a digital keypad. Those lucky enough to guess the right number combo unlocked the cooler and scored limited-edition prizes.

A roving vault was the name of the game for fintech company Chime when it debuted its largest national brand campaign, “Unlocking America’s Pay,” and promoted a new MyPay service, which allows members to access up to $500 of their paycheck before payday. According to the brand, more than $340 billion in American wages are stuck in an antiquated two-week pay cycle, a stat the brand ran with along its America’s Big Unlock mobile tour.

The centerpiece of the tour was an oversized vault—the size of a semi-trailer truck—that represented money locked up in pay cycles every two weeks. Anyone who spotted the mobile vault while it was on tour could scan a QR code on the side of the vehicle to enter for a chance to win a $500 payday. Chime ultimately unlocked that “payday feeling” by dishing out a total of $500,000 in cash giveaways.

In some markets, Chime and its vault simply rolled through. In others, including NYC and San Francisco, the brand hosted pop-up events, offering attendees a chance to score free merch and win money.

And during Super Bowl LIX, Monkey Tilt debuted a Vault Challenge. Attendees lined up in front of a large, glass-doored vault for a chance to crack the code and win prizes, including exclusive Monkey Tilt merchandise, VIP experiences and a $1 million grand prize.

Design Heists

As part of its broader “The Heist” campaign, Nespresso set up shop in NYC’s Grand Central Terminal with The Vault by Nespresso, a gilded-vault-themed pop-up installation featuring a tasting bar that served up complimentary blends. The footprint also included a lounge space where consumers could drink their coffee while waiting for their train.

Johnnie Walker’s new Couture Expression blends were developed inside the brand’s hidden workshop, located beneath its Johnnie Walker Princes Street building in Edinburgh. So to celebrate the product’s launch, the Scotch-maker transformed Manhattan’s iconic Sleep No More venue into the Johnnie Walker Vault.

The exterior of the space included gold-paneled double doors, velvet ropes and a speakeasy vibe, while the interior featured an entry tunnel that surrounded attendees with Master Blender Emma Walker’s voice to mimic the whisky-blending process in audio form. There was also a kinetic installation that showcased each Johnnie Walker bottle as a holographic sculpture, a projection-mapped tablescape, a live dj and a glowing blue bar.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Cointreau revived its Cointreau Lime of Credit sweepstakes for a second year, giving margarita lovers a chance to win cash payouts of up to $500. New this year, the brand added The Cointreau MargaRight Vault, an exclusive one-day pop-up event featuring MargaRight margaritas, limited-edition merch, a dj spinning tracks and a dedicated photo booth.

Exclusive Entrances

At Toy Fair 2025 at the Javits Center in New York City, more than one exhibitor created vault vibes at the entrance to their booth. Pokémon’s logo and portal-inspired booth was designed to give influencers exclusive sneak peeks of its upcoming plush line, app updates, and “species” Eevee and its “eeveelutions.”

Mattel celebrated its 80th anniversary at the show by taking over the River Pavilion to create a massive showcase of all its properties with by-appointment-only tours. Up a set of stairs flanked by one-story-tall banners, and behind a sprawling, red-themed welcome lobby, the brand leaned into mystery, intrigue and a VIP experience for influencers.

Engagement… unlocked.

Featured photo: Courtesy of Invisible North

The Trend of the Week is coproduced with the support of Proscenium. Catch up on all of this year’s weekly trends here.