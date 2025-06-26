2025 It List Showcase: Agency Profiles, Q&As and Case Studies of Excellence

Get a little closer with a selection of the It Listers with this annual showcase of some of the best experiential agencies and the MVPs driving them. Get their thoughts on the industry. See case studies of their work. And discover how they’re disrupting the landscape and racking up client wins amid an increasingly changing landscape. Your tour begins now.

Q&As: EXPERT STUDIO

Pull up a chair and dig into these executive Q&As to find out how top agency leaders are tackling of-the-moment industry topics and trends, and what their predictions are for the future of the discipline.

AGENCY PROFILES: BEHIND THE CURTAIN

In these top agency profiles, you’ll meet a cohort of industry all-stars rocking every type of event and activation format, and moving the needle for clients in the process. Get their candid perspectives on collaborations, managing timeline and budget challenges, and finding creative inspiration.

CASE STUDIES

Get the creative juices flowing and collect some inspo with these event case studies of excellence. Find out what worked and why, and how top agencies are approaching engagement and innovation in 2024, and beyond.

INSIGHTS & IDEAS

Explore the unique services that differentiate these top shops, and find out what makes them tick. Get a crash course in elevating b-to-b experience design, discover the strategy behind a FOMO-inducing mobile tour, and see how teams are striving to make the “impossible” possible.

Featured image credit: Visual Generation