2025 It List: 160over90 Case Study

House of Verizon at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

The Strategy:

We locked in on making Verizon’s tech synonymous with unlocking the hottest ticket in town. We then uncovered key insights around NOLA being a true OG of Drop Culture and the NFL’s recent foray into fashion (including the insider intel we had about their plans to create a fashion show at the next Super Bowl).

How We Did It:

This all-encompassing four-day experience, reminiscent of their exclusive year-round perks, created cultural conversation by intersecting ‘must-see’ NFL names with unforgettable moments for Verizon customers throughout Super Bowl LIX weekend. We flipped the existing Fulton Alley bowling venue in New Orleans into a sleek and sexy club-like environment that changed the perception of Verizon—bringing it from wireless service brand to cultural icon.

We partnered with RHUDE fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor to create a first-of-its-kind exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with Verizon. Within our space, RHUDE headlined a fashion showcase featuring these exclusive pieces and a preview of his upcoming Autumn Winter 2025 line for Verizon customers and invited guests—making for a star-studded evening.

We hosted a performance by the Grammy Award-winning Doechii, her first night back on the stage coming off of her historic win. Surrounding Doechii’s performance was a night of show-stopping performances from Chase B, Jermaine Dupri, and T-Pain — as well as a surprise performance from Janelle Monáe. This ‘Big Speakeasy’ evening was co-hosted by party professionals TAO to sustain the late-night energy.

We sought out the biggest names in NFL fashion, including innovative designer Kristin Juszczyk. She joined House of Verizon for an exclusive showcasing of her new Off Season line and to style both Lainey Wilson and some lucky Verizon customers.

We partnered with local NOLA vintage retailer Swamp Rags to curate a football-inspired selection of authenticated, vintage fan gear for Verizon customers to shop within our space, showcasing our knowledge of fan wants and NFL culture. Some fans even walked away with autographed pieces, just by finding them within the racks.

We looked to TikTok sensation Tini Younger to bring viral vibes to our event, where she curated and cooked up some first-ever custom game day recipes for our guests within House of Verizon. After a charming live demo where she talked about her launch into stardom and through her favorite game-day recipes, fans got to try three items off a NOLA-inspired menu curated by the chef.

For the Big Game, we transformed our stage into the focal point for an exclusive Super Bowl viewing event. In between catching all the action, fans could interact with New Orleans Saints Kool-Aid McKinstry and ESPN Radio Host Michelle Smallmon to win exclusive NFL memorabilia…on the House.

Testimonial:

Always-on programming, including shopping vintage and limited-edition apparel, glam and styling sessions, food and beverage, tote customization, and a bowling challenge, all that “…masterfully fused the worlds of sports, food, fashion, culture, and entertainment; all while providing customers unique access to their events”

