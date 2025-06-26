2025 It List: Inside ASTOUND Group

Feel Something: Why Emotional Experiences Are The New Brand Standard

At ASTOUND, we don’t just create brand moments. We engineer emotional experiences. Experiences that don’t just check a box or earn a glance, but move people. Shift perception and spark action.

Because here’s the truth: people don’t make decisions based on logic. They make them based on feeling. And if you’re not designing for that, you’re already behind.

Today’s audiences are tired of passive content and disconnected messaging. They’re craving something visceral, something real. They don’t want to just watch your story; they want to set inside of it.

“People don’t want to just watch your story; they want to step inside of it. Play a role in it. Be fully immersed in your world through multi-sensory moments. And when we can connect with them in ways that evoke emotion—taking them on a journey of rising actions and dips of calm that lead to a climactic payoff—you have the formula for deep connection that lasts longer, drives action, and builds loyalty.”

This is more than theory. It’s biology. The emotional part of our brain processes information up to ﬁve times faster than the rational part. We respond emotionally before we ever reason through a decision. That’s why around 90% of decisions people make—whether they’re buying cereal, picking a partner, or choosing a vendor—are driven by emotion.

At ASTOUND, we’ve built a framework around this: Transport. Transcend. Track. Transport people into an unexpected world. Transcend expectations with layered interaction and sensory richness. Track the right things to prove what really moved the needle.

Take Cordial. For ShopTalk 2025, they didn’t want a booth. They wanted a branded universe. We designed and built the Cordial Bodega: a fully immersive, hyper-layered experience disguised as a neighborhood corner store. Quirky signage. Branded “products” with hidden meaning. Interactive moments. Stories tucked into every shelf and surface. It was playful, purposeful, and completely unforgettable.

People didn’t just pass through. They stuck around for over 15 minutes on average. Some for nearly an hour. That kind of dwell time is unheard of in environments where ﬁve seconds is a win. But when you create a space that taps into emotion and curiosity, time stretches. People stay. And they start to see you differently.

It’s no surprise. Immersive experiences like this regularly generate 50% more foot traffic, up to 52% more leads, and double the average engagement time compared to traditional formats. And the kicker? Over 80% of attendees still recall immersive exhibits up to six months later. That’s how long emotional design sticks.

Emotional experiences anchor memories. They imprint themselves into people’s internal brand narrative. We’re not talking gimmicks. We’re talking strategic design that layers physical space, storytelling, digital interactivity, and personal relevance into a seamless arc.

When you make someone feel something—joy, awe, nostalgia, surprise—you unlock a deeper level of engagement. That’s when behavior shifts. That’s when people buy in, not just buy.

That’s why every experience we build follows a narrative rhythm—what we call the Six C’s: Context, Characters, Curiosity, Climbing Action, Climax, and Conclusion. Think of it like directing a ﬁlm, but the audience is in it. You map emotional highs and lows. You pace tension and resolution. You create a world that pulls people forward, then rewards them when they get there.

This isn’t just a trade show play. It’s how modern brands show up anywhere. From immersive fan journeys at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, to retail experiences for JD Sports across North America. From creating moments of awe inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders to building executive-level emotion in Microsoft’s executive brieﬁng centers.

We’ve helped brands across every category—from fashion to ﬁntech—lean into emotional storytelling and walk away with higher engagement, stronger recall, and deeper customer relationships.

The medium doesn’t matter. The strategy does.

The brands that will thrive tomorrow aren’t the ones making noise. They’re the ones engineering meaning. Creating spaces, digital or physical, where people can connect, explore, and feel something real.

Because when you turn your brand into a living, breathing, emotionally charged experience, you don’t just get attention. You earn devotion.

Let’s build something people feel.

ASTOUND is an experience design and creative technology agency with in-house production. We craft stories, design experiences, and build spaces that drive measurable results for brands. ASTOUND’s unique end-to-end offering is accredited by being one of the few agencies recognized in both Top 100 It List and Fab 50.