2025 It List: Cogent Case Study

CAMPAIGN: Modelo x College Football Tailgates

CLIENT: Modelo

AGENCY: Cogent

Modelo’s Full-Time Fan Domination: From Kickoff to Playoff

Modelo partnered with Cogent to bring its “Full-Time Fans” platform to life across the 2024–2025 college football calendar. From the Vegas Kickoff Classic to regular season tailgates and Bowl Season through the CFP National Championship, Modelo showed up in unforgettable ways. Through cultural relevance, innovative engagement, and high-impact experiences, the campaign cemented Modelo’s place as the beer of college football fans.

HISTORIC FIRST AT THE VEGAS KICKOFF CLASSIC

We kicked off the season with a milestone moment: Modelo became the first beer brand to secure naming rights to a college football game with the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic. Activations took over Resorts World, Mandalay Bay, and Allegiant Stadium, transforming the city into a fan-focused brand showcase. Fans played college football video games, created computer-generated trading cards that placed them in football-themed scenes, and sampled Modelo’s newest innovation brands. #GRWModelo stations offered personalized game-day flair with nail art, airbrush tattoos, and customizable branded apparel. Appearances by Reggie Bush and Patrick Peterson built excitement with USC and LSU fans, while branded archways, a misting tunnel, and CO 2 cannons at Allegiant Stadium turned up the energy as fans made their way into the game.

FANDOM ON CAMPUS: MODELO’S HOME TURF TAKEOVER

During the regular season, Modelo brought its Full-Time Fans energy to college campuses through tailgate activations at partner schools including USC, CU Boulder, Florida, UGA, UNC, and Miami. Each experience featured oversized tailgate games and a customization shop where fans could personalize hats, rally towels, and trading cards, along with appearances by Brady Quinn, Ted Ginn Jr., and more. Modelo’s partnership with Fox’s Big Noon extended visibility across broadcast and on-site platforms, reinforcing its role as a mainstay of college football culture.

CAPPING THE SEASON IN CHAMPIONSHIP STYLE

Bringing fan-favorite tailgate experiences from the regular season into the spotlight of college football’s biggest moments, Modelo showed up strong during Bowl Season with enhanced experiences at the Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It Citrus, Fiesta, Sugar, and Orange Bowls. Each stop elevated the fan experience through interactive setups and bold brand presence. The season reached its pinnacle at the CFP National Championship, where Modelo scaled its footprint across Fan Central, Playoff Playlist Live, and the Allstate Tailgate. Fans engaged in AR quarterback challenges, personalized their gear at the custom jersey bar, and enjoyed glam stations and VIP zones designed to celebrate their passion. A surprise appearance by Reggie Bush, paired with a high-energy DJ set capped off the season in unforgettable fashion.

RESULTS & RECOGNITION

The season-long campaign delivered results at every level:

23 total tailgates executed

35,000+ fan engagements throughout the season

20,000+ personalized giveaways created

9,000+ samples distributed

Most notably, the program helped Modelo earn Sports Sponsor of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards. This recognition served as a powerful endorsement of the program’s creativity, cohesion, and impact.

From kickoff to championship, this was full-time fandom, fully activated.

TESTIMONIAL

Our 2024–2025 college football campaign was our most ambitious yet, and Cogent was essential to its success. They brought our Full-Time Fans platform to life with bold activations and seamless execution that helped earn Modelo SBJ Sports Sponsor of the Year.

­—Jamie Miller, Vice President-Brand Activation, Constellation Brands