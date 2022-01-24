Virtual Event Roundup: 12 Programs That Conquered Zoom Fatigue

As the third year of a volatile pandemic unfolds, virtual events will again be an invaluable resource for the many brands that rely on experiences to drive their business forward. And while, at this stage in the game, it seems like every event marketer has become a broadcasting wizard, it never hurts to jog the memory and draw a little inspiration from past virtual event wins. Following are 12 steal-worthy strategies, from conferences, to festivals, to trade shows, to hospitality experiences.

More Virtual Event Strategies: