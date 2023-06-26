resy-reservationship-pop-up-exterior-tent-hero-photo-credit-middle-grey-studio

Resy Plays Restaurant Matchmaker with a Larger-Than-Life ‘Reserved’ Table Tent in NYC

B-to-C Events
Posted on June 26, 2023 by Kait Shea
Attendees took a playful menu quiz that helped “reservation matchmakers” determine the restaurant style best suited to their taste.[/caption] Chew on this: According to data commissioned by…
LOGIN

Please contact [email protected] if you are unable to login.

Tags:, , , ,
Kait Shea
Posted by Kait Shea

Kait joined EM in 2015 and today enjoys her role as senior editor, digital content. When she’s not in reporter mode, rocking mermaid pants at Comic-Con or running laps at MWC Barcelona, you can find her at home listening to music.
View all articles by Kait Shea →

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2023 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |