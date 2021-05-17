Photo Tour: Inside HBO Max’s Elaborate Influencer Kit for its Fantasy-Genre Series ‘The Nevers’

Inside HBO Max's Elaborate Influencer Kit for 'The Nevers'

May 17, 2021 by Kaylee Hultgren

Experiential marketers have stepped up their swag game during the pandemic as a way to engage consumers in their homes and increase awareness of brands’ products and services. And in the entertainment space in particular, marketers have tapped influencers to build buzz around series and films by mailing elaborate kits for them to unbox and share across social media.

To market its new fantastical series “The Nevers,” which premiered April 11, HBO Max activated a premium gifting experience featuring Victorian-era trinkets, teas and accoutrements, secret compartments and an escape room-style journey. Following is a photo tour of the most interesting details within “Penance’s Curiosities + Cocktail Compendium.” And for a deep dive into the strategy behind the kit’s design and touchpoints, read more here.

1.Wooden Box HBO The Nevers
2.Inside View of wooden box for HBO The Nevers
leather Journal for HBO The Nevers
journal, magnifying glass, overturned bottles HBO The Nevers
teas, open jars, journal HBO The Nevers
victorian tea set with scattered tea leaves HBO The Nevers
A golden tea egg with instructions HBO The Nevers
a Victorian-style trinket box, a vintage broach and an ornate handkerchief HBO The Nevers
lightbulb hovering over magnetic base HBO The Nevers
Numerous brown bottles of syrups, juices and flavors HBO The Nevers
black tarot card deck HBO The Nevers
upside down hendricks gin bottle HBO The Nevers
poster of Faust opera, three characters, HBO The Nevers
cucumber inside a cucumber spiralizer HBO The Nevers
open wooden box containing compartments HBO The Nevers
