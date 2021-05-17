Photo Tour: Inside HBO Max’s Elaborate Influencer Kit for its Fantasy-Genre Series ‘The Nevers’

Experiential marketers have stepped up their swag game during the pandemic as a way to engage consumers in their homes and increase awareness of brands’ products and services. And in the entertainment space in particular, marketers have tapped influencers to build buzz around series and films by mailing elaborate kits for them to unbox and share across social media.

To market its new fantastical series “The Nevers,” which premiered April 11, HBO Max activated a premium gifting experience featuring Victorian-era trinkets, teas and accoutrements, secret compartments and an escape room-style journey. Following is a photo tour of the most interesting details within “Penance’s Curiosities + Cocktail Compendium.” And for a deep dive into the strategy behind the kit’s design and touchpoints, read more here.

