Peacock Pops Up an 18-Foot SnowSchrute to Highlight New Home of ‘The Office’

To drum up buzz for Peacock’s recent acquisition of the popular comedy series “The Office,” the streaming platform installed an 18-foot snowman modeled after the character of Dwight Schrute in New York City’s Meatpacking District from Jan. 16-18. Comprised of 150 pounds of fake snow and weighing six tons, “SnowSchrute” was easily spotted by passersby, along with a mini-fleet of Dunder Mifflin trucks (the name of the firm in the series) delivering “Office Supply Kits” to local organizations that support people who are re-entering the workforce.

The strategy, according to Jo Fox, svp-brand marketing at Peacock, was to build awareness of the series’ exclusive home on Peacock while keeping consumes safe amid the pandemic.

“We wanted to create a very no-touch, socially-distanced experience that didn’t require anyone to queue in a line to see and enjoy,” he says. “The 18-foot snowman erected in a well-trafficked area of Manhattan served as a striking visual to grab the attention of passersby as well as a fun photo op. It gave fans a way to play and interact with the series in a totally safe manner.”

Blast from the past:

The installation was also a nod to “The Office” episode that features a snowball fight between Dwight and the character Jim Halpert. Plus, World Snow Day on Jan. 17 and World Day of the Snowman on Jan. 18 each fell within the pop-up’s timeline.

SnowSchrute had several iconic characteristics that were surely recognized by fans of the disgruntled office worker. He donned four-foot wide, wire frame eyeglasses; a middle part made from 464 extensions; and a mustard-colored button-down shirt, which required 18 yards of fabric to make.

Digital spots, social media posts and press coverage helped increase awareness of the campaign, in addition to another live activation in the series’ location of Scranton, PA. “The Office” stars Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery virtually presented a life-sized Dundie Award, for “Best Hometown of The Office,” to Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti on behalf of Peacock. Agency: HudsonGray, New York City.