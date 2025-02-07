You might say that Goldfish walked so that other outliers could run during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The semi-annual event offers top-tier global designers an opportunity to showcase their collections for the upcoming season, and provides sponsors with an opportunity to connect with a high-brow audience. But following the cracker brand’s strut down the runway last fall, it seems that a growing number of non-endemic brands (and fashion “icons”—did you see Bill Nye work the catwalk this week?) are stepping into the spotlight to shake up the landscape. Here’s a look at the trend in action at NYFW 2025.

HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH

Designer and life-long ranch dressing lover Emma Gage of MELKE is making quite the statement at NYFW this year. The Midwest-born fashionista has forged the first-ever luxury fashion collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch. The partnership is being showcased on the runway during Fashion Week, with five Hidden Valley-inspired pieces serving as part of MELKE’s Fall/Winter 2025 line.

Gage crafted “made-to-last,” collectible garments consisting of two cardigans, a knit vest, a blouse and a pair of pants featuring the iconic Hidden Valley Ranch bottle and the brand’s seasoning packet. The items will be available for purchase on HiddenValleyRanch.com, melkenyc.com and at select retailers this fall, with prices ranging between $240 to $1,000… Just let that sink in.

QDOBA

Fast-casual restaurant chain QDOBA is turning heads at NYFW with a “chip core” aesthetic designed to catch the attention of millennials and Gen Zers who often follow “-core” style trends (think: Barbiecore). How, you might ask? With Chip Pants. Oh yes, the brand’s custom designed pants, which are adorned with edible accessories (multiple bags of chips are attached to the garment) and designed to “redefine snackable fashion,” are making the rounds in NYC. The items won’t be available for sale, but fans are encouraged to follow the Chip Pants’ Fashion Week journey on social. (Agency: Havas Formula)

Photo: Courtesy of QDOBA

WALMART

If you never thought you’d see the day that Walmart arrives at Fashion Week, we’ve got some news for you. The retailer kicked off a NYFW 2025 pop-up on Feb. 5 in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood to show off its new Scoop and Free Assembly apparel collections, preview upcoming summer collections, and share the brand’s vision for the continued transformation of its fashion portfolio. Through Feb. 9, members of the public can stop by to shop exclusive styles, peruse Walmart’s newest beauty finds and enjoy a few surprises along the way. (Agency: Golin, p.r.)

MCDONALD’S

At first glance, another seemingly out of place brand at NYFW 2025 is McDonald’s. You don’t often see a fast-food brand activating alongside some of the world’s top luxury fashion houses. But the company has good reason to attach itself to Fashion Week.

On Feb. 11, at the House of Arches Fashion Show at Chelsea Factory, the McDonald’s Change of Fashion initiative will officially conclude. Through the program, which centers on driving change when it comes to Black representation in fashion, McDonald’s paired five emerging Black designers with five fashion veterans to provide game-changing mentorships for each of the up-and-coming creatives. The fashion show will serve as the designers’ runway debut.

Directly following the House of Arches show, McDonald’s and the cohort of designers will host a private afterparty in the same space featuring beats by DJ Mr. Rogers, an open bar, a McDonald’s food truck serving complimentary bites, and appearances by surprise guests.

