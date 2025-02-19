The 74th annual NBA All-Star Game and its new mini tournament format received some harsh criticism, but when it came to brand activations and events hosted over the weekend, fans gave rave reviews. Throughout NBA All-Star 2025, hosted Feb. 14-16 in the San Francisco Bay Area, sponsors flooded the NBA Crossover experience at Moscone Center, as well as the league’s All-Star Alley activation space, with hands-on engagements built for hoops superfans and casual viewers alike. Here’s a look at how top brands held (center) court.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

As part of its longstanding partnership with TNT Sports, American Express, the Official Card of the NBA, arrived in SF with a three-floor Amex Experience activation, along with another live edition of “NBA on TNT American Express Road Show.”

Amex kicked off All-Star with a fan experience at Pier 48 featuring a performance by Chance the Rapper (cardmembers got early access). In addition to enjoying the concert, attendees could check out show recreations, like the studio desk, props and a wardrobe department with “Road Show” giveaways. A “More Machine” Amex-branded vending machine was also on-site, dishing out prizes to fans who answered sports-themed trivia questions correctly.

Over at the Amex Experience on Powell St., the brand offered fans their 15 minutes of fame with a behind-the-scenes, interactive experience that dropped them into the world of “Inside the NBA.” There, they participated in talent meet-and-greets, engaged with the show’s Big Board Race, stopped by a “Who He Play For?” interactive station, viewed key scenes from the show’s history and interacted with several small businesses from the area.

To boot, the top floor of the footprint served as the Card Member Club, an exclusive space for Amex customers to personalize merch and sit in on fireside chats among NBA players and broadcasters. (Agency: Day One Agency)

Photo credit: Alison Yin/AP Content Services for American Express

AT&T

Returning once more as presenting sponsor of NBA All-Star, AT&T had a multifaceted presence in San Francisco. The brand got things started with the AT&T Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night, and new this year, got fans closer to the action with a fan voting component.

At NBA Crossover, AT&T’s footprint was dominated by its XR Dunk Court, where Mac McClung shared slam-dunk tips and techniques with fans. Attendees could also play interactive games, actually test out those dunking skills, view the Slam Dunk Wall of Fame and pay homage to All-Star’s host city by walking across the AT&T Blue Bridge.

Beyond NBA Crossover, the AT&T Blue Carpet got fans up close and personal with talent, celebrities and influencers making their way to the game. It also served as presenting sponsor of the NBA x HBCU Classic. Finally, AT&T helped power the NBA Dream Experiences program, which provided one superfan with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to NBA All-Star events and personalized experiences during the weekend. (Agencies: Wasserman, experiential; Extension PR, p.r.)

Photos: Courtesy of AT&T

COMPLEX

Culture and lifestyle juggernaut Complex infiltrated All-Star weekend with ample star power and, yes, that sneaker-shaped decanter that’s been making headlines this week.

The brand’s programming began Feb. 13 with an invite-only discussion on mental health between its editor-in-chief, Aria Hughes, and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, and presented by mental health app Soluna. During the chat, Hughes dug into her “Please Explain” content series, which aims to bring “context, not confusion to the internet,” while Payton shared his views on why it’s OK for men to cry, his coaching style and Kevin Durant-style trash talk.

Following the discussion, attendees were invited to engage with the 1800 Tequila x Mr. Flower Fantastic Agave All-Stars Pop-Up, which marked the launch of multidisciplinary artist Mr. Flower Fantastic’s limited-edition luxury basketball sneaker decanter.

Together, the artist and tequila maker unveiled an 1800 Cristalino Court installation designed to transport consumers to the blue agave fields of Jalisco, Mexico. Among highlights were custom cocktails, a custom 1800 Tequila shot clock and live tunes spun by DJ Supernova.

Rounding out the weekend, Complex host and producer Speedy Morman presented a candid conversation with WNBA icon A’ja Wilson. To wrap up the conversation, Mr. Flower Fantastic presented Wilson with a custom white and blue bouquet on stage. The artist also designed custom basketballs, totes and crewnecks that were dished out to lucky fans. Plus, NBA superstar Steph Curry popped up at the Chase Cashback Courts on Feb. 14 to surprise hoops fans.

Photo credit: Cory Grimes for Complex

FOOT LOCKER

Foot Locker’s two-story All-Star experience in San Francisco’s Union Square served as a showcase of major brands sold by the retailer, like Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, ANTA, PUMA, Converse, Crocs and New Era Cap. Throughout the weekend, the companies gave fans a chance to engage with new product drops, check out limited-edition merch, personalize apparel and catch exclusive athlete appearances.

Among highlights was Nike’s first-floor space featuring a locker installation and countdown clocks for hyped releases; Jordan Brand’s “Unbannable Air” vertical jump challenge; an adidas polygraph test inspired by its No Lie campaign; a PUMA x “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”-themed lair; and a Converse customization bar for Chuck Taylor fans.

GOOGLE PIXEL

Google’s Gemini Live AI tool was front and center during All-Star at the Google Pixel House located on Howard St. The Official Fan Phone of the NBA and WNBA leveraged the footprint to highlight how Gemini Live helps NBA fans keep up with the ever-evolving game.

Attendees on-site stepped into a player’s home, which was brimming with NBA-themed Easter eggs and shareable moments. Touchpoints encompassed an open court, daytime and evening programming, like a performance by 2Chainz, a multi-team tournament featuring top basketball creators, hoops memorabilia, and the opportunity to create a personalized SLAM magazine cover.

Then over at NBA Crossover, Google activated its Pixel Pro Shot Challenge, inviting fans to test their basketball skills while capturing shareable content with a Pixel phone, like their own draft photo, tunnel walk and shooting challenges. Prizes awaited for those at the top of their game. (Agency: M Booth)

Photo credit: Thien-An Truong/LAB SIX GROUP

META

Meta Quest, the Official Mixed Reality Headset of the NBA, aimed to get fans closer to all of the action at NBA All-Star 2025 from Feb. 15-16—whether they were in San Francisco or at home—by livestreaming “unique versions” of activities taking place during weekend. It all happened via Xtadium, a mixed reality platform for sports experiences, and NBA Arena, a VR app available on the Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. Both Xtadium and Horizon are owned by the social media giant.

With a pair of Meta Quest goggles and access to the digital platforms, consumers could place themselves courtside for a 180-degree hoops experience featuring interactive games and opportunities to score swag along the way.

Meta was also on-site IRL at NBA Crossover, providing attendees with a chance to test out the Meta Quest 3S model, enjoy live performances, partake in basketball competitions and activities, and catch appearances from NBA players and former stars.

NIKE

There’s no denying that Nike and its sister brands were a dominating force during NBA All-Star 2025. Throughout the weekend, fans could engage in events, exhibitions and product drops from Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse that celebrated basketball culture and shined a light on the next generation of hoops players.

Nike’s three-day Future Game experience at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland featured a competitive showcase for future basketball stars, appearances from the brand’s All-Star athletes and exclusive product debuts. The brand additionally revealed its new Black Label Collection during the event.

The centerpiece of Jordan Brand’s All-Star presence was the Jordan Fam Fest on Feb. 15, billed as the “ultimate celebration of the brand’s culture, legacy and family,” and created in collaboration with actor and former NBA player Marshawn Lynch. The fest included appearances from Jordan athletes, a journey through the brand’s most memorable moments of the past 40 years and various touchpoints that represented the future of Jordan. The brand could also be found in San Francisco’s Union Square with its newest women’s streetwear products, including a drop of the Women’s Brooklyn boot.

Converse’s activation took place just outside of Union Square at a studio space where from Feb. 15-16, fans could stop by for product customization, exclusive apparel and footwear, and surprise guest appearances.

The main focus, however, was on skate culture. In collaboration with The Skatepark Project and the City of San Francisco, Converse revealed an expansion of the UN Skate Plaza, which features skateable art sculptures and improved paving. To celebrate the upgraded plaza, the brand activated a community event on Feb. 15 featuring product giveaways, a trick competition and demos by Converse CONS team riders. The company additionally partnered with DLX Skateshop for extra programming, live music and giveaways ahead of National Skate Shop Day (Feb. 18).

WNBA

The WNBA gave its brand new team, The Golden State Valkyries, a warm welcome to San Francisco and All-Star weekend with an experience at NBA Crossover. The WNBA Housewarming activation invited fans to journey through a “walkable home” and explore existing WNBA teams as well as the new Valkyries franchise through moments of discovery and dedicated photo ops, like a Valkyries-themed photo moment in the living room.

Attendees were tasked with searching and finding each team’s unique housewarming gifts, with Easter eggs peppered along the way, and the entire experience was gamified, meaning fans who discovered the team gifts scored prizes. Attendees could also snap photos with WNBA players throughout the weekend.

Image: Courtesy of WNBA

