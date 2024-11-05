The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is known for serving up a quintessential Texas experience, with cowboy hats and boots sported in the stands, barbecue cooking on the grill, drivers riding horses into the paddock and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performing on track ahead of the race start. An estimated 400,000-plus fans attended the race weekend, Oct. 18-20, at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and beyond taking in the 20 racecars going full send for 56 laps, they ventured out to take in the sights around Austin and enjoy the race-themed experiences put on by F1 teams and brands trackside and at city hot spots.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA

Celebrating 130 years in motorsports, Mercedes-Benz USA hosted its Race Day experience at Jo’s Coffee in downtown Austin, Oct. 19-20. The coffee shop was transformed into a vibrant pit stop geared toward F1 enthusiasts who were treated to a surprise appearance on Saturday by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team junior driver. Fans could also try out Formula 1 simulators on-site.

Several AMG models were on display outside, including the Mercedes-AMG F1 W15 Formula 1 car, AMG GT 63, AMG GT3 “Raw Spec” and AMG SL 63 S E Performance. Attendees also had the opportunity to purchase exclusive Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team merchandise, as well as enter a raffle to win exclusive Race Day and AMG items. All proceeds from the raffle benefited Mercedes-Benz’s nonprofit partner, Safe Kids Worldwide.

This was the second showing of the Race Day experience, following the launch of the Race Day watch party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz USA

AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express and Formula 1 recently announced a new multiyear sponsorship that expands Amex’s partnership across the F1 calendar as an Official Partner. Ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix, Amex Card Members had access to purchase exclusive Amex Presale Tickets, and on-site, the Amex Fan Experience in the F1 Fan Zone invited fans to put their racing knowledge to the test with trivia, design a custom livery and enter giveaways.

Located on the outside of the track near Turns 16-18, the 251-foot-tall COTA Tower provides some of the best views of the race. Amex Card Members had access to the COTA Tower for a select two hours each day of the race weekend. They could also visit the AMEX Pit Stop near the Main Grandstand at Turn 1 to pick up some race day essentials, and members who made purchases with their Amex Card at participating official F1 and COTA merchandise locations received a commemorative gift.

But the most talked-about benefit was the complimentary Amex Race Radio. Amex Card Members could pick up the radios at branded kiosks around the track to be able to listen to live F1TV commentary throughout race weekend, especially helpful because parts of COTA don’t broadcast the on-track action.

Photo credit: American Express

LEVI’S x MCLAREN RACING

For the second Levi’s x McLaren Racing fashion collection, “The Modern Era,” the brands teamed up for a few activations during the U.S. Grand Prix weekend. Presented by Complex, a pop-up on Oct. 18-19 invited fans to explore the collection and personalize their purchases with limited-edition patches from Levi’s, McLaren Racing and Complex; embroidery; bandanas; and custom screen-print designs at the “Denim Recreation Station,” a play on Formula 1’s drag reduction system (DRS). The event also included on-site customization from visual artist Jacob Rochester. Race simulators put fans behind the wheel, and they could snap photos in front of a Levi’s x McLaren Racing x Complex backdrop.

Over at the Levi’s Austin store, the space was converted into Formula 1-inspired pit lane, with the Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection featured in custom-wrapped displays. Fans could personalize their Levi’s gear with limited-edition patches and screen printing at the in-store Tailor Shop. Outside, they could visit the Papaya Juice Bar, a reference to the team’s papaya orange color, with a design inspired by a McLaren Formula 1 race engineer booth. (Agency: Starch Creative)

Photo credit: Levi’s

More F1 Coverage:

ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO

The 21-and-up I / AM Experience arrived in Austin on Oct. 19. Registered members of the official Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team fan club, I / AM, could enjoy action from the track, live music and refreshments at SKYBOX on 6th. Aston Martin Aramco hosted a free watch party of the F1 Sprint Qualifying and Race sessions, F1 team member and driver meet-and-greets, a performance by a Defected Records dj, shopping opportunities and an evening afterparty.

PACSUN

A year after making its Formula 1 debut in Austin, Pacsun highlighted its latest F1 U.S. Grand Prix Collection with a trackside booth that gave fans the opportunity to peruse and shop the limited-edition apparel styles and capture content at a photo op. Fans also came away with a branded tote bag.

Photo credit: Pacsun

WILLIAMS RACING x KRAKEN

Williams Racing returned with the next stop of its 2024 Fan Zone World Tour, popping up at 800 Congress in downtown Austin for a week of free events from Oct. 14-20. Fans could hear Q&As from Williams Racing F1 drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, INDY NXT driver Jamie Chadwick, Williams Racing F1 team principal James Vowles and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button. Plus, on Friday, they could take part in an Early Careers Talk to learn about getting a job in the motorsport industry.

Williams Racing challenged attendees to chase the fastest lap times at COTA on esports simulators. Participants on F1 racing simulators had the chance to race for real through the team’s collaboration with Racing Prodigy that gave the fastest sim drivers a shot at a pro contract to race in the Prodigy Three Series.

On display was the FW46 show car and memorabilia from Williams Racing’s history. Sponsor Kraken offered the Williams Racing Cosmos Collection, a “Fill Your Wallet” game, a Scalextric slot cars track, a personalization station and a scavenger hunt.

At COTA, the Coca-Cola Fan Zone offered fans several racing-themed touchpoints to engage with the brand. Participants could challenge friends at a reaction test station, create their own driver intro videos and test their F1 knowledge on the Coca-Cola Pit Wall. Plenty of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar cans were available for sampling. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

ENCHANTÉ

Enchanté, the clothing brand started by former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, returned to Austin with the Enchanté Garage Pop-up shop, presented by Cash App, at Antone’s, Oct. 18-19. Fans waited in a long line to enter the iconic blues venue that was transformed into a garage environment, complete with blue barrels and flags with the Enchanté Parts & Service logo, neon signage, hats and totes hung on workstation pegboards, brand ambassadors dressed in Enchanté mechanic coveralls, and a classic red pickup truck with a cargo bed full of flowers. Partner Patrón served up ranch water to attendees.

Photo credit: @Enchante Instagram