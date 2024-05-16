Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: Amex, Jack Daniel’s, Hilton, Ferrari and More

The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix returned for its third year at the Miami International Autodrome with a sell-out crowd of almost 300,000 fans visiting Hard Rock Stadium, May 3-5. The race was a certified hit among motorsport enthusiasts, F1 racing teams, journalists and sponsors, as McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed his first win since making his F1 debut in 2019. Adding to the excitement, the Miami Grand Prix weekend also featured the first F1 sprint race at the 3.4-mile-long track, along with the second all-female F1 Academy series race and a support race for Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Playing off Miami’s quintessential palm tree décor and bright, tropical color palette, brands got in on the action—trackside, beachside and around the city—capitalizing on Formula 1’s growing popularity in the U.S. for its first American race of the season. From elevated hospitality experiences and celebrity-attended parties to graffiti murals and pop-up shops, we round up activations, events and festivals that kicked brand awareness and fan engagement into high gear around the 305.

More Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Activations:

HUGO

Official Apparel and Eyewear Partner of the Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team, HUGO unveiled its new event series, HUGO Garage, in a creative space modeled on F1 mechanics’ workshops. Around 1,000 attendees visited the HUGO Garage throughout the weekend, including RB drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, to take photos with a replica of the RB car sporting a special livery for the Miami Grand Prix or stop by a customization hub. Fans could choose from screen-printed t-shirts from Jordan Watts, HUGO accessories customized with garage-inspired rivet hardware or HUGO scent bottles airbrushed with their name and the HUGO Garage logo.

HUGO partnered with Boiler Room, an independent music platform and cultural curator known for supporting emerging artists. At the HUGO x Boiler Room party on May 3, Miami-based artists Ivy Queen and La Goony Chonga—along with djs v1fro, El Gusano and SEL.6—performed for attendees. Then, HUGO, in collaboration with LOVE RACING and AFROFUTURE, presented a two-day music and racing experience at the HUGO Garage dedicated to breaking down traditional barriers within competitive racing and making it accessible to a broader audience. Participants competed in an F1-inspired, arcade-style racing experience where they remotely controlled miniature F1 cars via steering wheels and gas pedals in a specially designed lounge. The collaboration culminated in performances from Afrobeats sensation Victony, alongside djs TxC, Ethan Thomas and MC Lolahsti.

Photo credit: HUGO

JACK DANIEL’S TENNESSEE WHISKEY

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands and McLaren Racing, debuted Jack’s Garage. Serving as a hub for fans, Jack’s Garage treated attendees to a special performance by Latin artists Chris Jedi and Gaby Music. Contemporary artist Surge showcased illustrations in real time through an F1- and music-themed mural at the venue. Adding a personal touch, Chain Welder, an all-female team based in Miami, created custom jewelry pieces for attendees.

Local Miami chef Louie Estrada, known for his Cuban cuisine, whipped up the evening’s culinary creations, and Jack Daniel’s on-the-rocks beverages were on the menu: Jack Honey, Jack Fire and Jack Apple. Open to the public, the event encouraged fans 21 and older to RSVP online, and it sold out before the deadline.

With the first installment popping up for the Miami Grand Prix at the Carter Project in the Wynwood Norte neighborhood, more editions will appear at every U.S. race weekend this season to highlight Jack Daniel’s partnership with McLaren Racing and tap into the unique elements of each host city: Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. (Agency: Element Brand Group)

Photo credit: Kursza

AMERICAN EXPRESS

To mark their new global partnership, American Express and F1 Academy hosted “A Celebration of Women with Drive” on May 1 at The Temple House in Miami. The event presented the new custom Amex livery for F1 Academy driver Jessica Edgar’s car. Sky Sports F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham hosted the event, which featured an acoustic performance from Camila Cabello and a panel with Cabello, F1 Academy’s managing director Susie Wolff and chef Mika Leon of Coral Gables-based restaurant Caja Caliente (also featured as a logo on Edgar’s car) speaking on the impact of women in sports and business. (Agencies: Wasserman; OnBrand; Day One Agency)

On May 2, American Express and Major Food Group kicked off their four-night Supper Club on Miami Beach: American Express Presents Carbone Beach. Celebrities, pro athletes, influencers and American Express Platinum Card Members enjoyed cocktails, a four-course meal curated by chef Mario Carbone and a surprise performance by Ludacris. To close out the final night of Carbone Beach on May 5, a star-studded roster of attendees, including Miami Grand Prix winner Lando Norris, were treated to dinner and a private performance by Busta Rhymes, followed by a dj set by The Chainsmokers.

LIQUID I.V.

The electrolyte drink mix brand set up Race House in the Miami International Autodrome’s Fountains area, along with branded touchpoints and garage-themed sampling pop-ups around the Hard Rock Stadium complex. The Race House club experience featured branded lounge areas, logoed pillows, seating, light bites and fruit-flavored, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier-infused specialty beverages, including Winnermelon, Pit Crew Punch and Miami’s Vice.

Putting its own clever brand spin on Formula 1’s drag reduction system, known as DRS, Liquid I.V. launched the Dehydration Reduction System team of brand ambassadors to roll out in different DRS zones within Race House. The DRS service included mocktails and misting fans to keep attendees cool and hydrated. The brand kept track of blazing daily temperatures to appropriately time its DRS and post hydration reminders on screens. Learn more about Liquid I.V.’s trackside touchpoints here.

Photo credit: Liquid I.V.

NORTH ITALIA

Italian restaurant concept North Italia set up a red F1-themed footprint at Racing Fan Fest, a free off-track event at Wynwood Marketplace that brought together booths from brands, sponsors and vendors. Partnering with DoorDash, North Italia hosted a gamified race experience, where nearly 800 groups of attendees raced remote-controlled “delivery cars” around a mini track depicting each of the restaurant brand’s South Florida locations.

Looking to “fuel the senses” of F1 fans, North Italia distributed more than 30,000 samples of passed bites and cocktails, including stracciatella with heirloom tomatoes, white truffle garlic bread, charcuterie, baked ziti and the new Italian spritz. The VesBar served fresh sangria on tap, and North Italia’s “team principal” chef Chris Curtiss led interactive cooking demos for the new hot honey and smoked prosciutto pizza.

In addition to f&b samples, the team gave out thousands of merch items and bounce-back cards to drive traffic to its Florida locations. Plus, North Italia flew in more than 40 chefs, managers and directors from restaurants across the country to support the activation in Miami. (Agency: bread & Butter)

Photo credit: Eddie Sanchez

PACSUN

Pacsun made a pit stop in Miami to bring fans its newest F1 apparel and accessories. Ahead of the race, the apparel brand hosted a launch party at its Aventura store, featuring a dj and photo ops. Over the weekend, Pacsun popped up its pink and teal ombre F1 Miami edition-branded mobile truck at Smorgasburg, drawing crowds of more than 8,000 consumers to shop Formula 1 x PacSun Miami Grand Prix t-shirts, tanks and jackets. Celebrity jacket designer Jeff Hamilton was on-site to sign jackets and award three raffle winners the coveted Jeff Hamilton – Formula 1 x PacSun Leather Racing Jacket.

HENDRICK’S GIN

Campus partner Hendrick’s Gin returned to the Miami Grand Prix with its wooden, steampunk-themed three-story bar to serve up cocktails and help cool off fans. Designed with the brand’s signature whimsy, the trackside footprint also featured sequin-clad stilt walkers and a motorbike and greenery photo op. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

CASA FERRARI

Located at turn five of the Miami International Autodrome, Ferrari North America hosted its Casa Ferrari hospitality experience that gathered together fans of the famed Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Team. The elevated setting offered attendees refreshments and signature cocktails, entertainment from dj Brendan Fallis and the World Premiere cars on full display. (Agency: Interluxe Group)

THE WILLIAMS RACING FAN ZONE

Touring nine races this season, the Williams Racing Fan Zone was set up in Miami Beach as a free experience for fans of the British F1 team. Presented by Kraken, Williams’ Official Crypto and Web3 Partner, the fan zone was open April 29 through May 5 with interactive racing and brand experiences, as well as Q&A sessions with Williams Racing drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, team principal James Vowles, and ambassador Jenson Button, 2009 F1 World Champion.

Attendees could see Williams’ FW46 Show Car on display, visit the Heritage Zone, enter to win exclusive prizes and giveaways, try out esports rigs and the Komatsu Dump Truck Simulator, test their reflexes at a Batak reaction time machine, and shop the official Williams Racing team kit and Miami collection. Michelob ULTRA and Myprotein stations were also on-site, along with fragrance bars for the Givenchy Gentleman Society, where consumers received a sample of the new Gentleman Society Extreme fragrance and had a chance to win racing-themed engraved fragrance bottles.

HILTON

Serving as the Global Hotel Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and celebrating 18 years of sponsorship, Hilton brought in McLaren driver Lando Norris to co-host an exclusive Race Ready Yoga session at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach. The hotel brand teased the beach yoga class on Instagram before making the 18-minute video available to stream on its YouTube channel. After Norris won the Miami Grand Prix, Hilton followed up with an Instagram photo of the driver in a meditative pose with messaging: “We’re not saying Lando Norris won thanks to our Race Ready Yoga. But we’re not saying that’s not the reason.”