Great Places to Work in Experiential 2022

EVENT MARKETER’S SPRING JOBS GUIDE FEATURES LEADING COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN A POST-PANDEMIC ECONOMY

As the Great Resignation wages on, companies are tasked with showcasing the unique culture, leadership style and benefits their organization has to offer—or risk losing the chance to recruit top talent. It’s a fact not lost on the roster of forward-thinking event organizations included in our Great Places to Work in Experiential special feature, the industry’s only guide to the leading companies to work for in a post-COVID marketplace. There’s never been a more critical time to have the right team in place, and savvy companies are moving swiftly as top employees eye their next moves. Whether you’re rebuilding your team from the ground up, hiring for specialized positions or fine-tuning your talent pool for a busy 2022, you need the industry’s best workers to want to work for you. Consider this the first step on your path to success.

INSIDE:

Profiles of Great Companies: Important insights on culture, work, leadership and benefits.

Important insights on culture, work, leadership and benefits. Q&A: Executive Perspectives: A glimpse at the vision, mission and perspective of top industry leaders.

A glimpse at the vision, mission and perspective of top industry leaders. Case Studies of Excellence: Learn about the work being created in some of the industry’s top shops.