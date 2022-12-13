Forces of Nature: Conversations With Some of the Event Marketing Industry’s Leading Women

Our Women in Events coverage continues with Q&As featuring a crop of experiential marketing heavyweights handling the agency side of the business. They’re the behind-the-scenes puppet masters managing production logistics, creative, staffing, partnerships—and budgets—to deliver seamless experiences that are relevant and resonant. And they’re doing it all at a time when event marketers across the board are balancing high expectations with limited budgets.

The following perspectives serve as an insightful glimpse at the challenges and opportunities that come with being a woman in the events biz, plus details on some of the participants’ most impactful campaigns.