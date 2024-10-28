Event Tech Industry Forecasters: Q&A with Interactive Entertainment Group

TOP TECH TRENDS YOU’RE BETTING ON FOR 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, three main trends are reshaping the event landscape: mixed reality, gamification, and robotics.

• Mixed reality is emerging as a game-changer for engaging tech-savvy attendees. By blending the physical and digital worlds, it allows guests to stay present in their environment while experiencing tech-driven enhancements. This fusion adds layers of excitement and depth, enabling attendees to explore new dimensions without being removed from the moment, resulting in captivating experiences that leave a lasting impression.

• Gamification has evolved beyond simply adding a game to an event. It’s now woven throughout the entire branded experience, with custom logos, messaging, and leaderboards that align seamlessly with a brand’s identity. This approach transforms gamification from a side activity into a core driver of engagement, making every moment count while fostering deeper connections with the audience.

• Robotics is shifting from novelty to necessity. Once limited in scope, advancements have now made robots sophisticated tools that add real value. They’re integrated into events in functional ways, performing tasks like creating art, serving food and beverages, or offering other interactive services. As they continue to evolve, robots are becoming key players in driving engagement and enhancing the overall experience.

WHAT MAKES YOUR USE OF TECHNOLOGY UNIQUE?

We fuse nostalgia with cutting-edge technology by reimagining classic experiences in modern, interactive ways. This involves taking familiar elements—like retro arcade games—and enhancing them with features such as interactive touchpoints or mixed reality effects. The blend of old and new adds a fresh layer of excitement while evoking the comfort of the familiar, making technology feel more inviting and engaging. By combining these worlds, we create experiences that resonate emotionally, sparking both fond memories and curiosity. It’s about striking the perfect balance—honoring the charm of the past while using modern tech to make each moment more immersive and memorable.

HOW ARE YOUR EVENT EXPERIENCES EVOLVING?

Our event experiences are evolving to go beyond basic tech integration, delivering more immersive and interactive moments. We focus on creating situations where attendees move from being spectators to active participants. By combining elements like gamification and mixed reality, we blur the line between entertainment and functionality, crafting experiences that feel larger than life while still being approachable. This evolution draws people away from their screens and into the moment, making the experience truly memorable.

HOW DOES YOUR TECHNOLOGY BRING BRANDS CLOSER TO ATTENDEES?

Our technology brings brands closer to attendees by creating interactive experiences that bridge the gap between virtual and physical presence. Holograms allow brands to beam in key figures—such as celebrities, CEOs, or influencers—to engage with the audience in real time. This lifelike projection adds a sense of immediacy, enabling brands to create memorable moments where attendees can interact directly with high-profile figures. Our sports simulators also place attendees at the center of the action, transforming them from passive spectators into active participants. These realistic simulations let fans swing a bat, kick a ball, or drive a race car, immersing them in the thrill of the sport. By putting attendees closer to their favorite teams and players, brands can align themselves with the excitement of the experience, deepening the connection with the audience.

THE ROLE OF DATA FOR EVENT MARKETERS

Data has become essential for event marketers, offering insights into what truly engages and drives audiences. We collect this data in real time through interactive experiences that encourage attendees to share information. Whether through live leaderboards or custom challenges, the goal is to create an experience compelling enough that attendees willingly participate, ensuring the data exchange benefits both parties.