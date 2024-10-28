2025 Forecasters: Q&As with the Industry’s Best and Brightest

Industry Leaders on Best Practices, Emerging Trends and Insights from 2024 You’ll Need in 2025

Oh, it’s officially 2025, people. Well, not technically, of course, but when it comes to strategic event planning… it might as well be February already.

Budgeting, planning, pitching. Ideation, reporting, logistics. There’s a helluva lotta conversations going on across the experiential ecosystem as brands, agencies and partners get next year’s events moving today—in hopes that tomorrow’s experiences blow the doors off yesterday’s.

Obviously the more insights you have, the better equipped you are—to make better decisions and produce smarter events. So if insights is what you desire, allow us to rub the lamp and ask for some.

This year, something new: A handful of industry partners designated as 2025 Forecasters, charged with charging up your Event IQ for 2025 with thoughts, ideas and perspectives. They’re all candid conversations you’ll learn from, get inspired by and hopefully use in the run-up into the new year. Roll tape.

WOMEN IN EVENTS FORECASTERS

Leading event industry experts grab a seat with us to give you the lowdown on 2025.

EVENT TECHNOLOGY FORECASTERS

Event technology innovators sit for some quick chitchats on 2025.