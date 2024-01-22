Most event marketers know how difficult it can be to get budget dollars when their peers in other marketing disciplines have better data. Ratings, streams, clicks, opens and impressions can seem like daunting metrics to compete with. But there are countless ways to measure the impact of events and collect compelling data that proves how live experiences ladder up to real business goals.

Event Marketer is proud to be working with the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC) in 2024 to help deliver critical measurement tools, research and resources to the event marketing community. Watch for opportunities throughout the year to tune into live expert panels and ask questions, download fresh data and engage in training designed to level up your event measurement practice.

Until then, we have curated a series of recent articles featuring industry experts weighing in on their event measurement and ROI philosophies, forecasts and approaches—and the impact they are making in their organizations. Sharpen your pencils, friends. Things are about to get… measured.

