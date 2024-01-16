Event Marketer Joins Forces with the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition

Better event measurement builds credibility for your events. We can help.

Event Marketer has a new media partnership with the industry’s leading authority on event measurement and analytics, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition. The year-long collaboration will provide experiential marketers with important tools and resources designed to help them track and measure the success of their events.

As the official U.S. media partner of the EMMC, Event Marketer will roll out new education, research and peer-to-peer initiatives for corporate event marketers working across business events, trade shows and consumer activations.

On Feb. 21, Event Marketer will host the first installment in a new quarterly series of LinkedIn Lives featuring expert panels and the release of new tactical event measurement tools. The EMMC will also contribute quarterly columns and updates for the Event Marketer audience, and will co-host Master Classes at the 2024 Experiential Marketing Summit, April 24-26 in Las Vegas, focusing on current measurement best practices.

“Quantifying the business impact of events is one of the most urgent and important skills event marketing organizations can master right now,” says Event Marketer founder Kerry Smith. “I’m excited to collaborate with a dedicated industry leader like the EMMC to help experiential marketers fortify their event strategies and better prove the value of events across their marketing organizations and their companies.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Event Marketer to help define and promote measurement methodologies and metrics for brand experiences,” said Dax Callner, President of EMMC. “Event Marketer is a critical voice in our industry, and I can’t think of a better partner to help us achieve our mission of driving consistent, credible measurement for all events and experiences.”

Event Marketer has a long history of providing event measurement best practices to the event community. Event Marketer magazine and eventmarketer.com are home to thousands of articles featuring industry leading brands sharing their event measurement tips and best practices. Since its inception 22 years ago, EM’s annual executive conference, the Experiential Marketing Summit, has featured workshops and expert-led discussions on building better measurement strategies and metrics for events. Event Marketer’s annual Ex Awards and Experience Design & Technology Awards programs are awarded in large part based on business impact and ROI.

Tune in here for updates, invites and links related to the partnership. For more on the coalition, visit eventmeasurement.org.

Featured Image: iStock/olaser