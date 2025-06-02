More b-to-b event marketers are focusing on an additional audience to engage—one that is not always strategized for, but that can make an impact on how events are perceived and supported, as well as on the brand itself. We’re talking experiences crafted for the c-suite, which allow senior executives to connect and dive into customer and employee experiences on a deeper level. And they are growing in importance at a time when the c-suite itself is evolving.

According to a study released in March by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the number of c-level job roles has grown to encompass “more functions and fields,” which translates into a need for execs to gain new skills and perspectives, especially around the customer journey. And consider the results of a Forbes Insights Survey, which found 85 percent of c-suite decisions are influenced by peer conversations. It all maps back to the role of events and experiences. Here, three ways event marketers are designing for the c-suite.

On-site Executive Briefing Centers

Workiva at its annual Amplify Americas show hosted a high-touch Leadership Forum, featuring attendees hand-picked from the brand’s most strategic target accounts. The forum offered direct access to Workiva’s top executives, networking dinners, exclusive sessions and experiences. The forum ultimately brought in 40 VIP attendees—200 percent of the original goal—proving that there is a “clear business value” in tailored, executive-level engagement at events, according to Valerie Strehle, senior director-global events at Workiva.

Retreats, Escapes, and Summits

Marie Claire this past year evolved its long-running Power Trip summit, which connects women business leaders, into the multi-city Power Play that featured a secret agenda and other surprise and delights in a strategy designed for a group that “rarely has time to slow down.” On top of panel discussions, there were light, themed experiences like a slumber party at the end of the evening, supported by sponsor Aerie, and interactive hikes and scavenger hunts around L.A.

Expanded Marketing Opportunities

An expanded c-suite means more opportunity for joint experiences for ceos and their cmos, a dynamic taking place at influential events like Davos and Sundance, that is also creating new opportunities for event marketers to reposition their events. Conferences like SHRM have dedicated, targeted pages designed for prospective c-suite attendees, with phrases like “participate in strategic discussions,” “remain competitive,” and “align strategies with cutting-edge advancements,” all to lure in this uber-influential crowd.

Image credit: iStock/GaudiLab

The Trend of the Week is coproduced with the support of Proscenium. Catch up on all of this year’s weekly trends here.