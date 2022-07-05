Cannes 2022 Photo Tour: Brand Activations on the Croisette

cannes-2022_main croisette

Photo Gallery, B-to-B Events
Posted on July 5, 2022 by Kaylee Hultgren

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity descended upon the south of France in person last week, after a three-year hiatus, to honor some of the marketing and advertising industry’s most outstanding work. While touring the mega beach activations and chatting with marketing executives, we noticed a key through line: It’s back to business, folks—but it’s also time to celebrate.

We noticed more open floor plans conducive to creative discussions and cutting deals, more top-notch entertainment than in years’ prior, as well as some newcomers, like Reddit, showing up strong for brand creatives for the first time. As Keyana Kashfi, Spotify’s global experiential content & production lead, put it, “2019 was very focused on sales meetings. The biggest structures you saw here [in our footprint] were three closed-door meeting rooms. It was a decision to make sure we had spaces to meet and have conversations, but really focus on the celebration of being back.”

From the Cannes Archives:

“It has been a heavy time, and it still is a heavy time, but at least we could be together and celebrate the good things—and talk out some of the more uncomfortable things,” she continued. “We wanted to have more open spaces to congregate…and use this time to celebrate being back, being out and to celebrate creativity.” Check out this photo tour of some of the brand activations at Cannes 2022—and stay tuned for a full field report on what we experienced along the Croisette.

Cannes 2022_Reddit full exterior
Cannes 2022_Reddit exterior
Cannes 2022_Reddit 1
Cannes 2022_Reddit 2
Cannes 2022_Amazon Prime Port
Cannes 2022_Amazon Prime
Cannes 2022_Pinterest different here
Cannes 2022_Pinterest nails
Cannes 2022_Spotify podcast studio
Cannes 2022_Spotify beach
Cannes 2022_Twitter interior
Cannes 2022_Vogue_Snap_mannequins
Cannes 2022_Vogue_Snap_Gucci photo op
Cannes 2022_Meta blocks
Cannes 2022_SRMG
Cannes 2022_TikTok photo op
Cannes 2022_TikTok photo op 2
Cannes 2022_Shutterstock screens
